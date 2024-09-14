Buchanan tops Liberty-Bakersfield in thriller, NYL showdown set, plus Top 25 fared

A surprise in Bakersfield?

Not the way The Bee’s 20th ranked Buchanan High sees it.

The Bears went to No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield and won 14-10 behind Josh Madrigal’s touchdown pass with 44 seconds remaining.

Still, Liberty still had a lot of time left to try to take back the lead, but a big defensive interception sealed the Bears’ win in Bakersfield.

Buchanan is off to a 4-0 start.

NYL showdown set after McLane win

The showdown is set between McLane and Sunnyside highs.

The Highlanders made quick work of Santa Maria, rolling to a 55-0 victory at McLane Stadium.

McLane put the game away in the second quarter and jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Highlanders quarterback Noah Zamora led the attack when he finished with six touchdowns.

Julyen Scott benefited from Zamora’s success when he had three receiving touchdowns.

McLane remains unbeaten at 3-0 and will next face Sunnyside, which had a bye.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium.

Speaking of NYL ...

Roosevelt High won on the last second, on a field goal by Julian Maldonado.

The Rough Riders defeated Firebaugh 17-14.

In his first season as the Roosevelt coach, Ricky McCoy has led his team to a 2-1 record.

Roosevelt will next face Sanger West.

The Bee’s predictions

The Fresno Bee went 3-2 this week, with losses coming by Washington Union and Selma.

Clovis North, Clovis East and Madera won its games.

Madera rolled past Madera South in the Stadium Road Showdown.

For the season, The Bee is 17-3.

Top 25 fared

1. Clovis East (4-0) defeated Grant-Sacramento 59-45

2. Clovis (4-0) defeated Salinas 41-14

3. Clovis North (3-1) defeated Central Valley Christian 52-13

4. Central (3-0) defeated Edison-Stockton 42-26

5. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-2) lost to Buchanan 14-10

6. Hanford (4-0) defeated El Diamante 62-14

7. Lemoore (3-1) lost to Sanger 47-7

8. Clovis West (3-1) defeated Edison 50-0

9. Tulare Union (3-0) Sept. 20 vs. Ridgeview, 7:30 p.m. (Bob Mathias Stadium)

10. Bakersfield (4-0) defeated Bullard 41-13

11. Shafter (3-0) defeated Dos Palos 41-38

12. Frontier (1-2) Saturday vs. Highland-Gilbert, Ariz., 1 p.m.

13. Sunnyside (3-0) Sept. 19 at McLane, 7:30 p.m.

14. Kingsburg (2-2) lost to Highland 17-14

15. Bakersfield Christian (2-1) Sept. 20 at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.

16. Tehachapi (3-1) defeated Wasco 36-8

17. Arroyo Grande (2-1) Sept. 20 vs. Righetti, 7 p.m.

18. Sanger (2-2) defeated Lemoore 47-7

19. Central Valley Christian (1-3) lost to Clovis North 52-13

20. Buchanan (4-0) defeated Liberty-Bakersfield 14-10

21. Independence (3-1) defeated Stockdale 48-7

22. Centennial (3-1) defeated Chavez 35-0

23. Bullard (3-1) lost to Bakersfield 41-13

24. Golden West (3-1) defeated North 48-0

25. San Joaquin Memorial (2-1) Saturday vs. Garces, 7:30 p.m.