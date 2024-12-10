Buck’s Fizz supplies at risk this Christmas, union chiefs warn

Buck’s Fizz is a festive drink made up of orange juice and sparkling wine - iStockphoto

Buck’s Fizz could be “off the menu” this Christmas because of a potential orange juice shortage, trade union chiefs warned.

Unite the Union chiefs have said orange juice, which is used to make the festive drink, could be in short supply after workers at a manufacturer’s juice factory announced industrial action.

Orange juice is mixed with sparkling wine, typically champagne, to create the festive drink, named after London’s Buck’s Club, where it was first served in the 1920s.

Staff at Princes’ plant in Cardiff are set to down their juicers in the days before Christmas in a row over pay, causing celebrations to fall flat this festive season.

A Unite statement said: “Nearly 200 workers at a food factory in Cardiff are to strike this month over pay, which could see a nationwide shortage of fresh fruit juices.

“A severe shortage of classic cocktail ingredients in the run-up to Christmas could see Buck’s Fizz and other festive drinks off the menu as workers at Princes Foods head to the picket line on Dec 17 and 24.”

The union added: “Unite members at the Welsh site are taking industrial action after having seen previous pay offers revoked by new owners.”

The union said production line staff and engineers were initially offered between 4 per cent and 7 per cent pay rises by the factory’s former owner Mitsubishi, but parent company Newlat withdrew the offer, instead proposing a 3 per cent wage increase.

Staff at food production sites across the country, including in Bradford, West Yorkshire and Glasgow, have already voted for strike action with walkout dates set to be announced.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union, has urged Newlat to reconsider its pay offer - Christopher Furlong/Getty

In a statement, Unite said: “Staff at the factories, who work in labour-intensive roles, are furious at such behaviour after attempts to negotiate with the employer failed.”

Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary, added: “Newlat need to get back round the negotiating table before their customers discover they won’t have any products on their shelves.

“Our members work in back-breaking roles on low pay and want a fair slice of the pie.

“Newlat make 20 per cent of all their revenue in the UK and is making money off the backs of these workers. Yet they want to short-change our members.

“Unite won’t stand for such behaviour and will back our members in any dispute.”

The union pointed to Newlat’s latest half-year report, predicting sales of £2.3 billion this financial year, with profits of £155 million.

Paul Travers, Unite’s national officer for food, drink and agriculture, said: “Newlat borrowed huge sums of money to buy Princes and is now looking to cut corners and penny-pinch to pay that money back.

“Unite won’t let them do so with our members’ livelihoods. Newlat can avoid this strike, which is one of their own making, by coming back to the negotiating table with a new and improved pay deal for our members.”

Princes Group has been approached for comment.