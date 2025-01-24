Bucs offensive coordinator set to become Jaguars head coach
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Friday.
Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is set to become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN reported Friday.
Well, this isn't going to help. The narrative with the Kansas City Chiefs is that they get a lot of calls from officials, and the stats? Well, they're damning when you look at it. Now, this is where I'll say that this narrative tends to happen with teams that win…
This is one of the best traditions in the world: when Buffalo Bills fans -- AKA Bills Mafia -- decide to support an NFL player (whether it's their own or from another team), they go all in and donate their money. Instead of ripping Bills kicker Tyler Bass after a p
When Tom Brady signed his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox as the lead NFL broadcaster, the network saw Brady as the perfect person to reshape that booth in the post-Joe Buck/Troy Aikman era. Instead, Brady's performance in Year 1 has been so erratic that…
It's tough to grasp just how demoralizing Sunday's AFC divisional round loss had to be for Lamar Jackson. With a chance to tie the game, an otherwise perfectly executed two-point conversion try was dropped, forcing Jackson and the Ravens to wait another year for a chance at…
Joe Mixon rightfully had some harsh words for the NFL on Twitter after a pretty costly blunder had the Houston Texans' running back invoking Connor McDavid, of all athletes, in his rant. We're a few days out from the mess that was the Kansas City Chiefs playoff victory over…
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a knee injury in the divisional round. Here's what we know about his status ahead of the NFC championship.
The Washington Commanders are off to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is a major reason for that turnaround. So, you best believe that a leader like Zach Ertz isn't going to let a dirty hit on Daniels…
The Bills have beaten the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs four times in the regular season but are winless in three playoff games as Buffalo aims to break that curse.
The Cleveland Browns are in the most interesting spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. At No. 2, they can take a QB to take over for Deshaun Watson, or they could take a talented player and look for a quarterback elsewhere, or they could trade down. In the latest
New Bears head coach Ben Johnson made his expectations clear.
Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins and Matthews were each assessed minor penalties.
The 26-year-old Finnish hockey player and Leigh founded From Us To You, a mental health initiative, in 2024.
Australian tennis player Arina Rodionova and Australian Football League player Ty Vickery announced their divorce on Tuesday, Jan. 21
Let's make one thing clear about how professional athletes usually think. Winning cures all. Full stop. End of story. It's undebatable. How else do you explain Amari Cooper's current mindset as a member of the Buffalo Bills, who are one w
Editor's note: Baalke was fired Wednesday, three hours after this post went live. This is a positive development for the Jaguars and one that also makes the conceit of this column significantly less relevant in it
The Rams had contract issues to solve with Matthew Stafford all the way up to training camp last year. Coach Sean McVay aims to avoid a repeat this year.
The Chicago Blackhawks could trade Taylor Hall at some point this season. These three teams make sense for him if he's available.
Brittany shares three children with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and newborn Golden
Kansas City and its star quarterback are one win away from a berth in Super Bowl LIX
The Orioles' and Rays' offseasons leave something to be desired, but it's reasonable to expect a strong 2025 from this group.