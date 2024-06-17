Bucs' Vita Vea drops weight working out with former teammate

For a big man, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea has always used his quickness and athleticism to his advantage. But this offseason, Vea decided to slim down and get in better shape to help him in his goals of staying on the field more, avoiding injuries and prolonging his career. The secret behind Vea’s transformation — rather than attending voluntary organized team activities in May, he chose to workout with former Bucs’ teammate Ndamukong Suh in Portland, Oregon.