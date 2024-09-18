The Budapest firm linked to explosive pagers that killed Hezbollah members

Reuters Videos

STORY: Security camera footage of a market in Beirut captures this moment on Tuesday (September 17).Something explodes seemingly from inside one person's pocket or bag, and the man falls to the floor crying in pain.Lebanon's health minister said blasts like these killed at least eight people and injured more than 2,800 across the country - many of them fighters and medics from the militant Islamist group Hezbollah.The pagers they use to communicate exploded.The pagers began to detonate around 3:45 pm local time, and explosions continued for about an hour. It was not immediately clear how the devices were detonated.A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.The Israeli military declined to comment on Reuters enquiries about the blasts.Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza war erupted last October, the worst such escalation in years.Iran's Mehr news agency said the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, seen here in July, was injured by one of the pager explosions. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.A senior Hezbollah source told Reuters the group's leader, Syed Hassan Nasrallah, was not harmed.At one hospital, a Reuters reporter saw motorcycles rushing to the emergency room, where people with their hands bloodied were screaming in pain.The head of a public hospital in the south of the country told Reuters that around 40 wounded people were being treated at his facility. The wounds included injuries to the face, eyes and limbs.