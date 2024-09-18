The Budapest firm linked to explosive pagers that killed Hezbollah members

A firm in Hungary's capital has been linked to thousands of pagers that exploded in Lebanon in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah militants, killing 12 people and seriously injuring thousands.

  • Hezbollah vows to punish Israel after pager blasts kill nine, injure thousands across Lebanon

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others who included fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the late-afternoon detonation of the pagers - handheld devices that Hezbollah and others in Lebanon use to send messages - as an "Israeli aggression". Hezbollah said Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Pagers explode across Lebanon and parts of Syria

    Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people, government and Hezbollah officials said. Officials pointed the finger at Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack.

  • Hezbollah is hit by a wave of exploding pagers that killed at least 9 people and injured thousands

    BEIRUT (AP) — Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near-simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine people, including an 8-year-old girl, and wounding several thousand, officials said. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel for what appeared to be a sophisticated remote attack.

  • Ukrainian drones strike a large military depot in a Russian town northwest of Moscow

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones struck a large military depot in a town deep inside Russia overnight, causing a huge blaze and prompting the evacuation of some local residents, a Ukrainian official and Russian news reports said Wednesday.

  • US airs frustration with Israel's military about strikes in Gaza

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Monday accused Israel’s military of striking schools, humanitarian workers and civilians in Gaza in a sign of growing American frustration with its close ally as the war approaches its first anniversary.

  • UN considers resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is considering a Palestinian resolution Tuesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year and calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against the country.

  • Dozens wounded after pagers detonate in Lebanon, officials point to Israel

    BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of people were wounded in Beirut’s suburbs after their handheld pagers exploded Tuesday, Lebanese state media and security officials said.

  • Israel says halting Hezbollah attacks is now a war goal as officials warn of a wider operation

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Tuesday that halting Hezbollah's attacks in the country's north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal, as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon that could ignite an all-out conflict.

  • Hezbollah fighters killed, thousands hurt as pagers explode

    STORY: Security camera footage of a market in Beirut captures this moment on Tuesday (September 17).Something explodes seemingly from inside one person's pocket or bag, and the man falls to the floor crying in pain.Lebanon's health minister said blasts like these killed at least eight people and injured more than 2,800 across the country - many of them fighters and medics from the militant Islamist group Hezbollah.The pagers they use to communicate exploded.The pagers began to detonate around 3:45 pm local time, and explosions continued for about an hour. It was not immediately clear how the devices were detonated.A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.The Israeli military declined to comment on Reuters enquiries about the blasts.Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza war erupted last October, the worst such escalation in years.Iran's Mehr news agency said the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, seen here in July, was injured by one of the pager explosions. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.A senior Hezbollah source told Reuters the group's leader, Syed Hassan Nasrallah, was not harmed.At one hospital, a Reuters reporter saw motorcycles rushing to the emergency room, where people with their hands bloodied were screaming in pain.The head of a public hospital in the south of the country told Reuters that around 40 wounded people were being treated at his facility. The wounds included injuries to the face, eyes and limbs.

  • Watch: Exploding Pagers Injure Thousands of Hezbollah Members in Lebanon

    Pagers carried by thousands of Hezbollah operatives exploded within a short period Tuesday, injuring nearly 2,800 people and killing nine. The explosions spread across Lebanon in areas where Hezbollah had a heavy presence.

  • Ukraine destroyed arsenal in Russia's Tver region, Kyiv security source says

    A Ukrainian drone attack destroyed a warehouse storing missiles, guided bombs and artillery ammunition in Russia's Tver region, a source in Ukraine's SBU state security service told Reuters on Wednesday. The drones caused an "extremely powerful detonation" at a large warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the town of Toropets, the source said. "The warehouse contained missiles intended for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition," the source said.

  • A church that survived WWII is destroyed in Russian aerial bombardment

    The sound of broken brick and glass could be heard underfoot as Ukraine's special "White Angel" police officers walked through a destroyed church in Donetsk on Tuesday. Russian forces destroyed the church with aerial bombardment on 8th July according to Ukrainian officials. (AP video: Alex Babenko)

  • Pagers Explode in Lebanon Injuring Almost 3,000

    Lebanon accused Israel of orchestrating an attack that killed several people and left nearly 3,000 wounded across the country when their pagers exploded. About 1,500 members of Hezbollah were hurt. The Israeli would not comment.

  • Russia captures Ukrainsk in east Ukraine, state media and war bloggers say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian forces captured the Ukrainian town of Ukrainsk in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday as they advanced westwards in a bid to take the whole of the Donbas, Russian state-run RIA news agency and pro-Russian war bloggers reported. Russian troops raised their flag on a mine ventilation shaft on the outskirts of the town, which had a population of over 10,000 people before the war, RIA said, citing an unidentified source in the Russian military. "Ukrainsk is ours," said Yuri Podolyaka, an Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, adding that Russian forces had taken the city "almost intact" allowing them to use it as a base for further offensive operations.

  • Israel behind deadly pager explosions that targeted Hezbollah and injured thousands in Lebanon

    Hezbollah has vowed to respond to an Israeli attack that killed multiple people and injured thousands across Lebanon on Tuesday when pagers belonging to members of the Iran-backed militant group exploded almost simultaneously, exposing a massive security breach and demonstrating the scale of Israeli intelligence.

  • At least 30 killed as factions of the Sinaloa Cartel clash in northern Mexico

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 30 people have been killed in the past two weeks in Mexico's northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel continue to clash, authorities said Tuesday.

  • Israel Markets Drop on Reports Netanyahu May Fire Defense Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Israeli markets weakened after widespread reports in local media that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering firing his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and replacing him with Gideon Saar, an opposition lawmaker.Most Read from BloombergPipeline Fire Near Houston Forces Some Residents to EvacuateHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban

  • Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 16 in Gaza, including 4 children, Palestinians say

    Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes killed 16 people Monday in the Gaza Strip, including five women and four children.

  • Hezbollah decided months ago to switch from risky cellphones to pagers for security. The low-tech devices just blew up.

    Wireless pagers used by Hezbollah members simultaneously detonated across Lebanon, killing some people and injuring thousands more.

  • Two years after the death of Mahsa Amini, a ‘quiet revolution’ is still under way in Iran

    The scale of the protest movement that erupted after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and the brutal repression of those demonstrations have left an indelible mark on Iranian society. More and more women are flouting the veil requirement when out in public in what one NGO has described as a "quiet revolution" while men's behavior and awareness have also seen a shift in the years since. September 16 marks two years since a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman died after being detained by Iran’s moralit