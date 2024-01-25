New Buddhist center holds grand opening with special guest from India

You could say it’s been 10 years in the making. This weekend, a new Buddhist center in Wesley Chapel will host its grand opening. “It is incredibly rare to have a center like this, so in all of Florida, there aren’t centers such as this where we have a resident teacher, we have acres of land and regular programs going,” said Damien Contessa, president of the Drong Ngur Jangchubling Buddhist Center. Contessa says what’s really special about their new temple, is that it was built by the Tampa Bay community for the Tampa Bay community.