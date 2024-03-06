Budget 2024: Jeremy Hunt announces 2p cut in national insurance

Hunt’s headline measure is aimed at reviving the Conservative party’s flatlining poll ratings before the next general election. Photograph: James Manning/PA

Jeremy Hunt has announced a 2p national insurance cut in his budget as a pre-election gambit to revive flatlining opinion poll ratings and reboot Britain’s economy from recession.

In what could be the last major economic intervention before voters go to the polls, the chancellor said the government was making progress on its economic priorities and could now help hard-pressed families with permanent cuts in taxation.

The two-percentage-point cut for 27 million workers comes after an identical reduction in national insurance in the autumn statement, with the total cut worth about £900 a year for the average worker.

It means workers will now pay 8% of their taxable salary in national insurance contributions, down from 12% last year.

Aiming to fast-track the measure in the hope that voters feel the benefit before the election, the government will bring forward legislation from as early as next week to enable the cut to come into effect from April.

The widely expected decision follows heavy lobbying by Tory backbenchers pushing for bumper pre-election giveaways, with the hope that a crowd-pleasing budget might help narrow a commanding Labour lead in opinion polls.

The decision to prioritise tax cuts will, though, mean imposing a tougher austerity drive on government departments at a time when public services are crumbling, with elevated NHS waiting lists and councils facing bankruptcy.

More details to follow …