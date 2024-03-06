Budget 2024 LIVE: Rishi Sunak faces PMQs before Jeremy Hunt announces tax and spending plans

Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a 2p cut to National Insurance when he delivers his Budget at lunchtime on Wednesday.

The Chancellor will seek to woo voters ahead of this year’s general election with promised “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth”.

Mr Hunt looks set to match his National Insurance cut in the autumn statement when he announces his plans to MPs at about 12.30pm.

The change could save the average worker £450 a year, adding up to £900 when combined with last year’s move.

To pay for it, the Chancellor is being tipped to bring in a levy on vapes, carry out a tax raid on owners of short-term holiday lets, and scale back non-dom tax relief.

An income tax cut, previously promised by Mr Sunak, could reportedly still feature in a fiscal event later this year or in the Conservative election manifesto.

Starmer: How can women have faith in criminal justice system?

12:15 , Josh Salisbury

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer questions why rape conviction rates are so low.

He asked: “Sarah Everard’s murder should of course have been a watershed moment on policing reform on the criminal justice system and violence against women and girls.

“But the sad reality is that victims of rape who have the courage and bravery to come forward have just a 2.4% chance of their perpetrators being caught and charged within the year.

“How does the Prime Minister expect women to have confidence in the criminal justice system when almost all rapists don’t see the inside of a courtroom?”

Mr Sunak responds that average sentences for rape have increased under the Conservatives, and there is also an increase in prosecutions.

He claims rape prosecutions dropped under Sir Keir’s time as Director of the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sunak says officers accused of crimes should be suspended

12:11 , Josh Salisbury

Returning to the subject of police vetting in the wake of the inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder, Sir Keir questions why indecent exposure is not treated with more seriousness.

Wayne Couzens had a series of indecent exposure allegations made against him before he carried out the horrific murder.

Sir Keir asks whether the Government will commit to investigate all indecent exposure allegations against serving officers, as recommended by an inquiry into the case.

Mr Sunak responds that indecent exposure is “abhorrent”, and that the Government would expect any officer accused of serious crime should be suspended.

Sunak defends police vetting process as PMQs begins

12:08 , Josh Salisbury

Rishi Sunak has begun PMQs by saying the Government has strengthened police vetting in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Sir Keir Starmer has called for mandatory vetting standards across all forces in the wake of the murder, carried out by a serving Met officer.

Sir Keir asked: “As a father, I can’t imagine the pain her parents, her family and her friends are going through in this anniversary week.”

He quotes an inquiry which says that there is nothing to stop another Wayne Couzens happening in the police.

Mr Sunak responds by saying police vetting has been strengthened, and that any officer charged with a crime will be automatically suspended.

PMQs to begin shortly

11:48 , Josh Salisbury

We are shortly coming up to Prime Minister’s Questions at noon, where Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer will face off over the economy before the Budget.

Mr Sunak was pictured leaving No10 for the weekly meeting shortly after 11.30. As a reminder, the Chancellor will deliver his Budget straight after PMQs at around 12.30pm.

Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions (AP)

Keir Starmer prepares Labour's Budget response

11:25 , Josh Salisbury

Labour leacder Sir Keir Starmer has released a photo of him with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves preparing their response to Mr Hunt’s speech.

As a reminder, the Chancellor will make his address in Parliament at 12.30pm, which is expected to last around an hour. Then Labour will have a chance to respond.#

“If Labour is privileged enough to deliver the next budget, my mission-driven government will make working people better off for the long term,” said the Labour leader on social media.

Preparing our #Budget2024 response with Rachel.



If Labour is privileged enough to deliver the next budget, my mission-driven government will make working people better off for the long term. pic.twitter.com/FIQzH2gnsS — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 6, 2024

11:01 , Josh Salisbury

No10 has just released pictures of the Chancellor briefing the Cabinet on his Budget measures.

Mr Hunt briefed Cabinet colleagues this morning, and has since posed for photos outside No11, which houses the Treasury. He has now left for Parliament where he will deliver his speech at around 12.30pm.

The Chancellor pictured briefing Cabinet on his budget (Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

Pictured: Chancellor leaves No11

10:53 , Josh Salisbury

The Chancellor has left No 11 after posing for photographs outside with the familiar red box.

Reporters could be heard asking whether Mr Hunt is going to pull out any rabbits from his hat in his speech, while another asked whether the budget would help turn around the Tories’ standing in the polls.

(James Manning/PA Wire)

Keir Starmer: Tories have failed on economy

10:33 , Josh Salisbury

Ahead of the Budget, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Conservatives of failing on the economy in their fourteen years in power.

He said: “Taxes rising, prices going up, and now Britain hit by recession.

“It’s time for change. Only Labour has a plan to deliver it - with more jobs, more investment, and more money in your pocket.”

For 14 years, the Tories have failed our economy and left working people worse off.



Taxes rising, prices going up, and now Britain hit by recession.



It’s time for change.



Only Labour has a plan to deliver it - with more jobs, more investment, and more money in your pocket. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 6, 2024

Chancellor's constituency office vandalised before budget

10:02 , Josh Salisbury

Police have launched an investigation after Jeremy Hunt’s constituency office was vandalised as he finalised today’s Budget.

Doors and windows of the Chancellor’s headquarters in Hindhead, Surrey, were daubed with “Die Tory scum” graffiti in white spray paint on Monday evening.

Mr Hunt stood his ground following the attack and said: “The British people are famously tolerant, which is why we have one of the most robust democracies in the world.

“We won’t be deterred by a few idiots.”

It is the latest in a series of aggressive or criminal acts against MPs, their homes and offices.

Hunt tells voters: 'Stick to the plan'

10:00 , Josh Salisbury

In a pre-Budget clip released on social media, the Chancellor has urged voters to “stick to the plan”.

“Great budgets change history,” he said in a clip released by the Treasury.

“The bit of history I want to change is to show people that it is possible if we stick to a plan through all the ups and downs, all the challenges, it’s possible to have healthy growth, good public services and to bring down taxes.

“I think that’s what people want to hear, it’s a message of hope.

We’ve worked so hard to get through the really challenging period we’ve come through - don’t throw it away now. We can now that the economy is set for healthy growth … Stick to the plan.”

We’re sticking to the plan. pic.twitter.com/kJefyMKndc — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 6, 2024

Pictured: Ministers leave Cabinet after pre-budget meeting

09:26 , Josh Salisbury

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA Wire)

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (left) and Andrew Mitchell, Minister of State for Development and Africa (James Manning/PA Wire)

Timings for the day

08:50 , Josh Salisbury

It’s going to be a busy day in Westminster. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently chairing Cabinet, where ministers are being briefed on the measures in the budget.

At around 10.45am, the Chancellor will leave No11 for a photoshoot holding up the budget red-box, before heading to Parliament.

At 12noon, there is the weekly PMQs, where Rishi Sunak and Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer will face off over the state of the economy.

Immediately after, at around 12.30pm, Mr Hunt will get to his feet and begin to present his budget speech. By tradition, the chancellor has been allowed to drink alcohol - otherwise banned in the chamber - when giving the speech, but Mr Hunt is expected to forgo that.

Labour will then be given a chance to respond with a speech at around 1.30pm, after Mr Hunt has finished his address. Around the same time, key documents underlining the assumptions in the Budget will be published.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will later on Wednesday, at around 2.30pm, give a press conference on updated economic assessments for the next five years - into well after the next general election.

What changes are likely to be announced in the Budget?

08:43 , Josh Salisbury

Only a few measures have been confirmed ahead of Mr Hunt’s statement to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

But among those most expected is a 2p cut in National Insurance - which ministers will say will save the average worker £450 a year. Combined with the cut to NI in November, Mr Hunt is likely to bill this as a total tax cut worth £900 to the average worker.

Other measures which are being speculated to appear in the budget are:

- Fuel duty is expected to remain frozen, as it has for 15 years in a boost to motorists, alongside an extended 5p cut in the rate of the duty.

- Mr Hunt could continue the freeze in alcohol duty that he announced last year but is set to run out this August, reports suggest.

- A new tax on vapes, which unlike tobacco are not currently subjected to a specific levy

- Closing of tax-advantageous loopholes for owners of short-term let holiday homes, which would increase their tax burden

- Mr Hunt could scale back Britain’s “non-dom” tax rules, which gives tax breaks to wealthy UK residents who are not ‘domiciled’ in the UK for tax purposes.

Why is the Budget important?

08:38 , Josh Salisbury

The budget is where the Government announces the main tax changes for the year ahead.

Since the next general election is expected this year, it is likely to be the last budget before voters go to the polls.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which scrutinises the budget, will publish updated economic forecasts and an assessment of the government’s finances for the next five years.

This means the forecasts will run beyond the next election to 2029, and could make gloomy reading for Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, who polls currently suggest is on-course to become the next prime minister.