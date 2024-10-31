UK politics live: Rachel Reeves playing ‘same silly games’ as Tories on tax and spend, IFS warns

In a damning assessment of the chancellor’s spending plans, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that Rachel Reeves is playing “the same silly games as the last lot” on tax and spending.

IFS director Paul Johnson said that Ms Reeves’ current plans mean a 4.3 per cent jump in spending next year, 2.6 per cent the year after and then 1.3 per cent in each of the following years.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m afraid this looks like the same silly games playing as we got used to with the last lot. Pencil in implausibly low spending increases for the future in order to make the fiscal arithmetic balance.”

It comes as Ms Reeves has admitted that her £40bn tax-raising Budget could impact wage growth for workers.

Asked about the consequences of increasing national insurance contributions for employers she told BBC Breakfast: “It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.”

However, the IMF endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the chancellor’s Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.

Taxes will have to rise further despite Reeves’ £40bn tax grab, IFS director warns

Reeves admits tax rises will impact wage increases for workers

IMF endorses Reeves tax rises and focus on investment

How did the papers react to the Budget?

Tax calculator: See how Rachel Reeves’ Budget will affect you

Treasury chief secretary and Newsnight’s Victoria Derbyshire in heated Budget tax hike clash

10:51 , Joe Middleton

Treasury chief secretary Darren Jones had a heated clash with BBC Newsnight‘s Victoria Derbyshire over Labour‘s tax hikes in the Budget on Wednesday, 31 October.

The MP for Bristol North West defended Rachel Reeves’ decision to hike employer national insurance by 1.2 percentage points from April next year.

Critics warned changing the UK’s second-biggest tax will have a knock-on impact on hiring, wages and staff benefits.

When asked to be “honest” about how the trade-off of the rise will be “fewer people in work,” Mr Jones told Ms Derbyshire: “I will not take any suggestion that I’m being dishonest in my answers.”

Treasury chief secretary and Victoria Derbyshire in heated Budget tax hike clash

‘Last government must take responsibility for Budget challenges,’ IFS director Paul Johnson says

10:43 , Joe Middleton

Paul Johnson has said Rishi Sunak’s government must take a lot of responsibility for Wednesday’s tax-grabbing Budget.

The IFS director said the chancellor was faced with “a genuinely difficult inheritance” and responded by hiking taxes, spending and borrowing, taking the former to record levels.

But, in a warning to Rachel Reeves ahead of future Budgets and spending reviews, he added: “Worryingly for the government, and indeed all of us, the OBR has reduced its forecast of household income growth, and expects income growth over this parliament to be lower than over any other parliament in modern times – except the last parliament. Not a recipe for a happy public come the next election.”

10:31 , Archie Mitchell

In a damning assessment of the chancellor’s spending plans, IFS director Paul Johnson has warned Rachel Reeves is playing “the same silly games as the last lot”.

The top economist warned that Ms Reeves’ current spending plans mean a 4.3 per cent jump in spending next year, 2.6 per cent the year after and then 1.3 per cent in each of the following years.

Mr Johnson said: “It would be odd to increase spending rapidly only to start cutting back again in subsequent years.”And he added: “I’m afraid this looks like the same silly games playing as we got used to with the last lot. Pencil in implausibly low spending increases for the future in order to make the fiscal arithmetic balance.”

Mr Johnson warned that it would be “extremely challenging” to get the cabinet onboard with real terms cuts, and said he would “bet a substantial sum” that spending will increase by more than planned after next year.

It lays the ground for further tax rises in the years ahead after Ms Reeves set out the biggest tax rising Budget in history on Wednesday.

10:23 , Joe Middleton

Reeves still faces questions about public sector spending, says OBR chairman

10:07 , Joe Middleton

Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) chairman Richard Hughes said Rachel Reeves still faced big questions about public spending following the short-term injection of extra cash.

At a Resolution Foundation event, he said although spending was up it was “remarkable how much of that is front-loaded”.

“What’s notable is that the path of public spending then slows quite dramatically after that, back down to 1.3 per cent over the remaining years of the parliament, after next year. That’s not much above what was in the previous government spending plans, which were growing at about 1%.

“So, I think on the spending side clearly a big injection of resources into the health service and other public services over the next few years, but then still quite a lot of unanswered questions about what happens over the rest of the parliament, and in particular in light of the fact that you’ve got a spending envelope which is growing more slowly than the economy, but you’ve got a commitment to grow spending more quickly than the economy in a whole bunch of areas.”

There was “a big question about ... how they make all those numbers add up”, which would be an issue for the multi-year spending review expected next year, Mr Hughes said.

He added: “What does the future look like for future budgets for this Chancellor? She’s left herself not very much room for manoeuvre at the end of this Budget, she’s got some expensive spending commitments which I think are question marks about how they’re going to be funded when she does a full multi-year spending review for the next parliament.”

‘Mixed news’ on UK workers pay packets, think-tank says

09:48 , Joe Middleton

The Resolution Foundation has said that there is “mixed news” on UK workers pay packets after Rachel Reeves Budget announcement on Wednesday.

The higher than expected minimum wage increase next April will be a big boost for those in the 18-20 age bracket, the think-tank says.

However the wider pay situation seems bleak. The think-tank added: “By 2028 real wages are expected to have grown by just £13 a week over the past two decades.”

But the wider pay outlook is dire.

Tax calculator: See how Rachel Reeves' Budget will affect you

09:37 , Joe Middleton

Rachel Reeves has unveiled huge tax hikes of £40bn in her Budget as Labour bids to fix the nation’s finances.

Key policies include a hike in employers’ national insurance contributions, a rise in stamp duty for second homes and a freeze on fuel duty.

Capital gains tax will also rise – to 18 per cent for the lower rate and 24 for the higher – while the chancellor also unveiled a reform of inheritance tax.

After months spent warning the public of “tough choices” ahead, Ms Reeves promised to “invest, invest, invest” in order to “fix public services”

The Independent’s Budget calculator, created by tax advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, below will help you to determine whether you are better or worse off following Wednesday’s statement.

Enter a few details such as how much you earn, whether you are single, if you are in a couple or have a family to see how your finances will be affected.

Hunt claims a Tory Budget would have taken ‘harder path’ of cutting welfare

09:30 , Joe Middleton

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt said a Conservative budget would have taken “the harder path” by cutting the number of people on benefits.

Questioned by presenter Kay Burley on Sky News about “crumbling public services”, he said: “That’s the central issue.

“With an ageing population, with all the pressures of what (Russian president Vladimir) Putin is doing in Ukraine, how do you fund our public services without really damaging rises in taxation?”

He added that a Tory government “would have done it differently” - pointing to the cost created by the increase in people claiming benefits since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We would have made difficult decisions on welfare reform, on the public sector, and productivity,” he said.

“If you cut the number of people claiming benefits to 2019 levels - in other words before the pandemic - that releases £34 billion a year.

“The government has chosen to do nothing on that and, as a result, the adult working-age benefit bill is going to be more than £100 billion by this end of this period.

Reeves national insurance hike ‘clearly a tax on working people’

09:25 , Archie Mitchell

The chancellor’s national insurance hike is “clearly a tax on working people”, an influential think tank has said.

Mike Brewer, interim boss of the Resolution Foundation, said Rachel Reeves’ decision to increase employer national insurance contributions “will eventually feed through to lower wages”.

“This will definitely show up in wages, this is definitely a tax on working people, let’s be very clear about that,” Mr Brewer said.

How did the papers react to the Budget?

09:20 , Joe Middleton

The front pages this morning split broadly along party lines. The Labour-friendly Daily Mirror focused on Rachel Reeves £70bn boost to public services to help “undo 14 years of Tory neglect”.

The left-of-centre Guardian hailed “the return of tax and spend” and said Ms Reeves “had gambled” that voters would reward Labour for fixing public services.

The Daily Mail, Financial Times, Times and Metro all focused on the £40bn tax rise announced by Ms Reeves on Wednesday.

Tory-friendly Daily Express described the Budget as a “halloween horror show” and The Daily Telegraph said it was a “nightmare on Downing Street”.

The Sun highlighted Ms Reeves tax rises and highlighted her decision to freeze fuel duty - a regular focus for the Murdoch-owned paper.

Hunt claims Budget ‘a very sad day for ordinary families’

09:07 , Joe Middleton

Shadow chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Wednesday was “a very sad day for ordinary families” and claimed Labour has broken its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes for working people.

He told Sky News: “Yesterday was a bad day for trust in British politics because 30 times this year before the election the Chancellor said she had no plans to increase tax outside what was explicitly written in the manifesto - and we had the biggest tax-raising Budget in British history.

“However much Labour tries to say that their tax rises won’t hurt ordinary families, the OBR and the Institute for Fiscal Studies say it’s going to mean lower pay, lower living standards, higher inflation, higher mortgages - so it is a very sad day for ordinary families.”

Catastrophic cost of Brexit on UK trade revealed in stark OBR warning

08:57 , Joe Middleton

Brexit is on course to cut UK trade by 15 per cent, the government’s independent financial watchdog has warned.

Vote Leave campaigners argued that British trade would receive a boost from exiting the European Union in the run up to 2016’s referendum.

But in documents published alongside Rachel Reeves’ Budget the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said that “weak growth in imports and exports over the medium term partly reflect the continuing impact of Brexit, which we expect to reduce the overall trade intensity of the UK economy by 15 per cent in the long term.”

The figures led to claims that Brexit was the “elephant in the chancellor’s study”.

Kate Devlin reports

Catastrophic cost of Brexit on UK trade revealed in stark OBR warning

IMF endorses Reeves tax rises and focus on investment

08:54 , Joe Middleton

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the chancellor’s Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.

In an unusual move, the Washington-based watchdog said: “We support the envisaged reduction in the deficit over the medium term, including by sustainably raising revenue.”

08:49 , Joe Middleton

Reeves admits tax rises will impact wage increases for workers

08:48 , Joe Middleton

Businesses will have to absorb the costs of paying more national insurance and this may result in smaller pay rises, Rachel Reeves has acknowledged.

Asked about the consequences of increasing national insurance contributions for employers by 1.2 percentage points to 15% from April 2025, the Chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “I said that it will have consequences.

“It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.

“But, overall, the Office of Budget Responsibility forecast that household incomes will increase during this Parliament.

“That is a world away from the last Parliament, which was the worst Parliament ever for living standards.”

Taxes will have to rise further despite Reeves’ £40bn tax grab, IFS director warns

08:46 , Joe Middleton

Rachel Reeves will have to raise taxes further in the coming years despite her Budget on Wednesday containing £40bn of tax increases, a top economist has warned.

The chancellor has pencilled in spending plans almost as implausible as her predecessor Jeremy Hunt, according to the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Rachel Reeves has hit back at criticism, insisting that public services in the UK “needed an immediate injection of cash” and pointed out that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has backed her Budget.

She said: “I do own the decisions I took yesterday. They were the right ones to protect public services and the standard of living of people in this country. I had to make difficult choices but that was necessary to start to rebuild our country.”

Archie Mitchell reports

08:46 , Joe Middleton

Hello and welcome to our live blog covering the aftermath of chancellor Rachel Reeves historic Budget on Wednesday. We will be bringing you all the latest reaction from Westminster and beyond.