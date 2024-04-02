CP NewsAlert: Manitoba's NDP government delivers tax cuts, rebates in first budget

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is delivering on promised rebates and tax cuts in its spring budget, but many homeowners and commercial property owners will be paying more.

The NDP government’s first budget since last October’s election extends the provincial fuel-tax holiday by three months to the end of September.

The budget also fulfils campaign promises to provide free prescription birth control, rebates of up to $4,000 on electric vehicles and double the tax credit for fertility treatments.

And it revamps the education tax on properties, with a new flat credit to replace existing rebates and credits next year.

The change will see owners of lower-value homes pay less and those of higher-value homes, along with commercial properties, pay more.

Many homeowners are looking at increases of hundreds of dollars a year in a move that will net the province an extra $148 million annually.

More coming.

