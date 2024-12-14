Budget will deliver ‘real progress’ for Scotland – Swinney

First Minister John Swinney has urged opposition parties to back a Scottish Government Budget which “delivers real progress for Scotland”.

Mr Swinney said there is “overwhelming public support” for key measures within it – including record investment in the NHS to transform patient experiences, lower waiting times and improving access to appointments.

Campaigning in Stirling on Saturday, he said “our NHS needs this Budget to pass” and urged other parties to “join the mainstream of Scottish public opinion” and back it.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison announced the draft Budget on December 4 (Robert Perry/PA)

With the SNP in a minority administration at Holyrood, Scotland’s Finance Secretary Shona Robison and Mr Swinney need at least one other party to back the draft Budget for it to pass.

Mr Swinney said: “My first Budget as First Minister will deliver progress for Scotland – and focuses on the key issues which matter most to people around the country.

“That is why measures in the Budget are supported overwhelmingly by the people of Scotland – including across the supporters of every major party.

“We have heard people tell us about their issues with accessing NHS services – and our Budget will deliver record investment which will help people get treated faster, support GPs and tackle backlogs.

“We have listened to people across Scotland and we are taking action – that is what you can expect from a Swinney Government.

“Labour would now do well to do the same – they need to recognise the overwhelming public support for our plans, join the mainstream of Scottish public opinion and back this Budget. Because our NHS needs this Budget to pass.

“Labour must not try to play politics and block support for the health service. If they do, we will make sure that everyone in Scotland knows who is standing in the way of progress.

“Our Budget delivers real progress for Scotland – improving the NHS, delivering winter support for pensioners, building more houses and lifting children out of poverty. And we are confidently taking that message of progress to the doorsteps across Scotland.”

When she unveiled her tax and spending plans for 2025-26 on December 4, Ms Robison said it was a “budget filled with hope for Scotland’s future”.

Speaking on Saturday Mr Swinney said: “Our Budget delivers real progress for Scotland – improving the NHS, delivering winter support for pensioners, building more houses and lifting children out of poverty.

“And we are confidently taking that message of progress to the doorsteps across Scotland.”

Scottish Greens finance spokesman Ross Greer said: “We welcome the Government’s acceptance of some Scottish Greens proposals, including free ferry travel for young islanders, free bus travel for asylum seekers and significantly increasing the budget for affordable housing.

“Our constructive approach consistently delivers policies which benefit both people and planet.

“However, key Green asks such as the expansion of free school meals and cheaper bus fares have not yet been included.

“The Scottish Greens previously delivered free bus travel for young people and last year we removed peak rail fares, which the SNP have unfortunately now brought back. This year we are calling for a £2 cap on bus tickets, helping workers with their daily commute.

“Talks with the Government are ongoing and have been positive so far, but they understand that further changes will be needed for the Budget to secure our support.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “For more than 17 years, SNP mismanagement has left our NHS on its knees.

“Now, hundreds of thousands of people are trapped on waiting lists and record numbers are stuck in hospital.

“This budget must deliver for staff and patients. That is why Liberal Democrats will continue to scrutinise the detail of the draft proposals very closely.”

Other opposition parties have also been asked for comment.