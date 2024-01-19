With a budget and by-election, now’s the time to press for a high school, say Vaters and Bobbett

By Chad Feehan

Councillor Larry Vaters is urging residents of Paradise to advocate for a high school in the community.

Given the recent provincial integration of the English School District, Vaters sees this as an opportunity for both the Town and its residents to have their voices heard.

Vaters took the time at the Town’s last council meeting to make his concerns known.

“I’ll use that as an opportunity to highlight the fact that the provincial government is now in that budget cycle that will be coming down in the coming months, and this is a really, really important time for residents to be reaching out to government,” he said. “You can never say that too often, I don’t think, in highlighting the importance of what it means for a town like Paradise to have a high school.”

Mayor Dan Bobbett chimed in noting the importance of the upcoming Conception Bay East - Bell Island By-election as it pertains to the possibility of getting a high school, estimating that roughly 33 percent of the district’s population lives in Paradise.

The Town has been rallying for a new high school for some time now.

Last summer, Vaters noted that 1,100 Paradise students are bused to either Holy Spirit High in Manuels or Mount Pearl Senior High daily. He contrasted this figure with the number of students bused from Portugal Cove-St. Philips to Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s, which was roughly 317 at the time.

A new high school for Portugal Cove-St. Philips was announced that same month.

Chad Feehan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News