Buenos Aires erupts in celebrations after Boca clinches Argentina's Superliga

"Boca is the biggest, it's the biggest for me. I grew up in the La Boca neighbourhood, and that is where I will die because Boca is the biggest. Boca is the best, that's the way it is. This is a party, it's the carnival. Watch out, Boca is crazy."

"How is one to feel? The best in the world. We are partners (of the club) and we wanted to get in (to the game) but it was impossible. So we said let's go to the obelisk (monument) so we can feel it, Boca's passion."

STORY: Celebrations erupted on the streets of Buenos Aires on Saturday (March 7) after a dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title.

The Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch rivals River Plate on an breathtaking last day of the season. River led the Superliga from Boca by a point going into their final round of games and could have guaranteed the title with a victory. However, they could only scrape a 1-1 draw away at Atletico Tucuman.

At the same time, Boca needed to win at home to Gimnasia and hope River tripped up. They got the three points they required to leapfrog their rivals when Tevez rifled home from 20 meters out with 18 minutes remaining.

It was Boca's third league title in four years and robbed River of their first league flag since 2014.

The win was a revenge of sorts for Boca, who lost to River in the Copa Libertadores final in 2018 and semi-final last year.

