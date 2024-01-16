Buffalo Bill Fans Embrace Snow as They Celebrate Victory

Snow was flying around Highmark Stadium as passionate Buffalo Bill fans celebrated their team’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in on Monday, January 15.

Footage by Richard Hulburd of @weather_buffalo shows fans embracing the cold weather, throwing snow in the air to celebrate a touchdown, and sliding down piles outside the stadium while chanting “Let’s go Buffalo!”

The game was postponed from Sunday to Monday evening due to a snowstorm and subsequent travel ban to Buffalo.

Earlier on Monday The Bills put out a call for snow shovelers to help dig out Highmark Stadium.

The team offered people 20 dollars an hour and meals. Helpers were asked to dress appropriately for the weather and bring their own shovels if possible, though shovels were provided if needed. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful