Buffalo Bills announce 'one-of-a-kind' golf event coming to Highmark Stadium
The Upper Deck Golf event will take place from July 26 to July 28 and will allow fans to play a round of golf inside the stadium.
"So please don't tell me the LIV Tour is as good as the PGA Tour. I don't want to hear it.”
The Toronto Blue Jays won their home opener last night, but some fans were still angry. Not mad at the game, in which Jose Berrios threw 6⅔ shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as they defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2. And not necessarily annoyed at the Rogers Centre dome, which was closed. No, fans were upset at the placement of a longtime icon in the stands: Home Plate Lady. Specifically, that she wasn't behind home plate, but off to the side. "This will be our curse. Mark my
The defending Masters champion is now on the LIV side of golf, and he has both thoughts and concerns.
Sheldon Keefe walked into the Maple Leafs locker room and did something he loathed. Toronto's head coach addressed his team after a loss — a particularly ugly one at that. He called out his leaders, including captain John Tavares, by name. The word "immature" was used to describe the bitterly disappointing performance. Keefe then met the media and repeated the message. "Hated lots about our game," Keefe concluded in front of the cameras. Taking criticism from the sanctity of the locker room's fo
“It was a great night; an emotional night. Ben (Crenshaw) made sure that tonight was all about Jon, Seve and Jackie Burke.”
You know about the green jacket, the back-nine charges and the pimento cheese, but did you know these things about equipment at the Masters?
Brianna Wakefield threw the ball to Jason Varitek, and was joined by her brother Trevor and their father's 2004 Red Sox teammates
DENVER (AP) — Colorado forward Brandon Duhaime has put the brakes on pulling pranks after losing all four of his tires and seeing a garden planted on the hood of his car. Chalk up another win for Minnesota goaltender Marc-André Fleury, Duhaime's former teammate who is the master of mischief. Duhaime started the prank war when he decorated Fleury’s car with mounds of unrolled toilet paper. Fleury ended it when he went to Home Depot on Monday to round up gardening and auto supplies, stealthily sli
The Orioles have called up MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday. He'll be the first Orioles player to wear No. 7 since 1988. Cal Ripken Jr. responds.
TORONTO — The new-look Rogers Centre made an excellent first impression on fans before the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener. Friends Matthew Martin, Jack Fisher and Ben Watson, all from Kitchener, Ont., were excited by the extensive renovations to Toronto's ballpark after the gates opened on Monday before the Blue Jays hosted the Seattle Mariners. Martin said the changes, designed to make the stadium a baseball-first venue, were immediately noticeable. "I love what they did," said Martin, who like
The "Groundhog Day" star was on hand for the second year in a row to watch his son Luke's team win the title
TORONTO — When Nic Sulsky first got involved with curling a few years ago, he saw tremendous potential for the athletes and the sport. On Tuesday, he was involved in an acquisition that could lead to a sea of change for the Roaring Game. Now chief executive officer of The Curling Group with Rumble Gaming founder Mike Cotton, former NFL star Jared Allen and two-time Olympic curling champion John Morris, the new entity reached an agreement with Sportsnet to assume ownership and operations of the G
The sights and colors of the Masters are what make the premier golf tournament so distinctive.
With the 2024 NCAA Championship happening later today, here are the latest predictions for the top picks in the NBA Draft, as well as Zach Edey.
Penny Oleksiak is still trying to wrap her mind around all of this — that after more than a decade of competing at the highest level in swimming, she's still at it. She certainly didn't imagine this for herself in the early days.Despite what she calls being through "hell and back" — after all of the golden moments while becoming Canada's most decorated Olympian and crushing depression that marred some of her recent years as a swimmer — she's fallen in love with her sport all over again. "I'm at
Two more are checking out of Chicago Med. Showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider, who’ve helmed the hit medical drama since its 2015 debut, are stepping down from their post at the end of the current Season 9, TVLine has learned. The pair revealed their imminent departure in a joint statement on Tuesday. “We were …
On Monday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced a policy banning transgender women from college sports.
The Bears land a dream scenario at quarterback and receiver in Mel Kiper's latest 2-round mock draft.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
EDMONTON — The race for top spot in the Pacific Division could come down to the final day of the NHL season. But it could be impacted by an injury to the league's reigning most valuable player. Connor McDavid did not practice Tuesday, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would consult with the centre on Wednesday, ahead of the home date against the Vegas Golden Knights. The coach listed McDavid’s status as "day-to-day." The coach said McDavid’s absence at practice was due to a combination of "lower