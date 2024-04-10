Buffalo Bills announce 'one-of-a-kind' golf event coming to Highmark Stadium

CBC

Penny Oleksiak is still trying to wrap her mind around all of this — that after more than a decade of competing at the highest level in swimming, she's still at it. She certainly didn't imagine this for herself in the early days.Despite what she calls being through "hell and back" — after all of the golden moments while becoming Canada's most decorated Olympian and crushing depression that marred some of her recent years as a swimmer — she's fallen in love with her sport all over again. "I'm at