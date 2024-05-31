Buffalo Bills sign Olympic gold medalist and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson
The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Olympic gold medal wrestler and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson as an undrafted free agent defensive tackle.
Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said kicker Harrison Butker may be removed from kickoffs. But not because of Butker's recent controversial remarks.
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
The visit by the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday carries an underlying level of tension not often felt at championship celebrations at the White House.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
The Dallas Stars lose defenseman Chris Tanev to a “lower body” injury which exposes a weakness for the team.
TORONTO — The Blue Jays will debut their new Toronto City Connect uniform on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers shook things up for Game 4 of the Western Conference final. Head coach Kris Knoblauch inserted defenceman Philip Broberg, winger Corey Perry and centre Ryan McLeod into the lineup with his team trailing the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven semifinal series Wednesday. David Desharnais, Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick were all healthy scratches. The 22-year-old Broberg registered two assists in 12 regular-season appearances with the Oilers sandwiched around
Before tackling the par-3 12th, Rachel Rohanna had other business to take care of.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Would Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams make sense for the Toronto Raptors?
Oakland A's closer Mason Miller is having one of the greatest stretches for a reliever in MLB history. Here's how good it is exactly.
Check out the results from the official UFC 302 fighter weigh-ins.
HAMILTON — If golf was a game of who has the biggest gallery, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, and Rory McIlroy would be the runaway leaders at the RBC Canadian Open.
Kyrie Irving says personal growth and "protection" provided by Dallas Mavericks teammates played key roles in his recent success and return to the NBA Finals, following years of playoff woes and off-court distractions.
A group of vacationing golfers were reminded recently that Whistler, British Columbia is a different world when it comes to bears as their lunch was stolen from their golf cart. Mia Gordon reminds us how common black bears are in the town, and how to safely coexist with them.
PARIS — Four Canadians advanced into the third round of the French Open with wins on Thursday.
