Buffalo Bills training camp: WR Curtis Samuel stands out on day two
Curtis Samuel was featured early and often during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp on Thursday.
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
The Cowboys camp opening press conference had been moved from Wednesday to Saturday due Jerry Jones being involved in a paternity trail. Now that the trial is over, it has been moved up to Thursday.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
The Team USA superstar went further afield as he and Kevin Durant addressed the media.
PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Michael Gallup will retire from the NFL at age 28 , the AFC West franchise announced.
TORONTO — A few hours or so after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier let it slip that he plans to retire, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let it be known to the baseball world he has no plans to put his current hot streak out to pasture.
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina. The result only tells part of the story after a dramatic end to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added ti
Does the name Jesse Burkett ring a bell? The Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. on pace to do something that Hall of Famer accomplished.
"When I put my hand to the back of my head there was a lot of blood," Katie Hauss tells PEOPLE
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Stan Bowman made a promise upon his NHL return.
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
SAINT-ETIENNE — The motivation to upset the reigning Olympic women's soccer champions was already high for New Zealand forward Indiah-Page Riley and her teammates. A Canada Soccer drone scandal on the eve of the tournament opener has only heightened that desire. "I think this kind of lit a fire in our bellies," Riley said. The lead-up to Thursday's game between eighth-ranked Canada and 28th-ranked New Zealand at the Paris Olympics has been dominated by off-field developments. New Zealand's Olymp
SAINT-ETIENNE — Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved, Canada Soccer is undergoing an external review and more developments could be coming. The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games. "Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end
Manchester United’s Firm Stand in the Transfer MarketUnited’s Unwavering Stance on Star DuoManchester United have taken a resolute position this summer, opting not to entertain offers for their st...
Patrick Mahomes threw a sweet no-look pass at Chiefs camp.
Rodgers addressed the topic from Jets training camp. He says that he and head coach Robert Saleh are "on the same page."
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...