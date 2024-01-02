Buffalo common counil

Sky News

The prospect of at least one conviction of Donald Trump in 2024 is "extremely high", a former federal prosecutor has told Sky News. Glenn Kirschner, a US attorney with 30 years of trial experience, spoke as he assessed the former president's year ahead in court. Mr Kirschner, a legal analyst for NBC/MSNBC News, said he believed that in at least one case, the judge and prosecution team "understand the need to punish this kind of wrongdoing with a prison term".