Buffalo Dream Center gives away free groceries to those in need

CBC

Cole Hosack was only supposed to be in Dawson Creek, B.C., for a few days.The 24-year-old was travelling over the holidays from Prince George, B.C., to Medicine Hat, Alta., to start a new job. He was with a friend who has family in Dawson Creek, so they stopped in town to celebrate on New Year's Eve.He went to a bar on Dec. 31 and hasn't been heard from since."My worst fear right now is not finding him for the next 30 years," his mother Julie Hosack said in an interview with CBC News.Hosack orga