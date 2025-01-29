'Buffalo is in our plan': Lactalis opens $2 million culinary & sensory institute in South Buffalo

The Daily Beast

Caroline Kennedy told the Senate on Tuesday not to confirm her “perverse” first cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s health secretary. “I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Kennedy, the only living child of John F. Kennedy, wrote in a letter to senators. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Beast and first reported by The Washington Post, was sent on th