Buffalo police investigating a deadly shooting on Ivy Street
Buffalo police found a man who had suffered "apparent" gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
The FBI identified a suspect behind the fatal attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said that Judge Stephen Yekel appeared to have “died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head
In 2020, Donald Trump pardoned a cybersecurity company executive for a secret crime. Unsealed court documents show why he was convicted.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
PORT ALBERNI, B.C. — Mounties in British Columbia are asking the public to be honest after a missing hiker's friends delayed reporting her disappearance to police.
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge. The FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, died in a shoot-out with police and was born and raised in America. Sky's US partner NBC News obtained a picture of him from officials in Texas, where he lived.
The incident reportedly happened as people were heading home from Bourbon Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
CALGARY — A man wanted in a double homicide in Calgary was found dead in an area outside the city, police said Monday.
One person died and seven others were injured Wednesday when a Tesla Cybertruck that appeared to be carrying fireworks caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials told a news conference that a person died inside the futuristic-looking pickup truck and they were working to get the body out. The fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas was reported at 8:40 a.m., a county spokesperson said in a statement.
A man who was shot dead last month as authorities attempted to serve him an indictment on federal gun charges has been identified as the killer of an 18-year-old Ohio woman in a case that had gone unsolved for 43 years, police announced Monday. Mansfield Police Chief Jason Bammann said the cold case of Debra Lee Miller, a local waitress beaten to death with an oven grate in her apartment on April 29, 1981, was reopened in 2021 to account for advances in DNA technology and forensic investigative techniques. “They examined the case as if it had happened yesterday, through an entirely new lens,” Bammann said at a news conference.
Kayla Pier was charged with operating while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent
A Beverly Hills doctor was charged Friday with drugging and raping a woman who worked for him — and police say there could be other victims.
The FBI has identified the suspect in Wednesday's deadly attack in New Orleans as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar.