Buffalo police investigating shooting on Marine Drive
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Marine Drive.
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Marine Drive.
Alec Baldwin's upcoming trial in the 'Rust' shooting has been cancelled following a judge reassignment.
Curtis Sliwa, founder of the vigilante group seen in the clip, has previously admitted to faking several crimes for publicity including his own kidnapping.
Police say a five-month-old infant was among three people found dead in a Richmond Hill home earlier this month in what investigators believe was a case of intimate partner violence.In a news release Thursday, York police said the child was discovered in the home on MacKay Drive along with a 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.Police said the families of the deceased have asked that their names not be released publicly."Post-mortem examinations have been completed but investigators will not
A man was arrested after cops say he entered the beach unauthorized. A video shows the truck driving through the waves and attempting donuts.
The first-time parents previously claimed that the medical staff "propped [their newborn's head] on top of his body" to conceal the fact that he was decapitated
NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge who presided over the jury trial that resulted in an $83 million award to writer E. Jean Carroll for her defamation claims against former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that his rejection of his lawyer's unusual midtrial mistrial request was not a close call. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan issued a written opinion to explain his swift denial of attorney Alina Habba's mistrial request, which she made in front of a Manhattan jury as Carroll testified about her insti
A medical examiner testifies that the pattern on the back and right thigh of a boy killed in a Westlake crosswalk matched the design of the front grille of an SUV driven by a Hidden Hills woman.
The 51-year-old was denied bond and remains in the Lexington County Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.
The frightened women and children ran away, police say.
John George Todd III was found guilty of six charges in connection with the Capitol breach, including two felonies.
Courtney Fritz Pandolfi pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of Yesenia Lisette Aguilar, who was eight months pregnant at the time
"He murdered two men and placed them into barrels before dumping them into the sea.... He left behind a barrel in the house that I’m staying at. It took me two years before I pried it open out of curiosity. It was camping gear, thank you baby Jesus."
Toronto police have identified a Mississauga man killed in a shooting in the west end early Tuesday.Issaïh Jünger, 18, was found with "trauma to his body" in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Bloor Street W. at about 1:28 a.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.Police said "life-saving" measures were attempted at the scene. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Jünger is Toronto's fourth homicide of the year.On Tuesday, police said another
The Justice Department has arrested one man and charged two others in connection with schemes to transfer sensitive technology, goods, and information into the hands of hostile foreign adversaries.
A fisheries case involving illegal halibut landings in Nova Scotia ended this week with fines handed down in a Halifax courtroom.On Tuesday, provincial court Judge Ann Marie Simmons fined Clarke Henneberry $2,000 and the company ALS Fisheries $9,000.Multiple prosecutions followed a 24-month investigation that featured secret, middle-of-the-night offloads and a dramatic 2020 bust by fisheries officers in Sambro, N.S.In all, five individuals and three businesses have been convicted of various fish
If you want to be an ally in the fight against racism, start by acknowledging your white privilege. Then take action that supports the Black community.
Lawyers in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial told the judge Wednesday they had no information to share regarding a key witness reportedly negotiating to plead guilty to perjury in connection with his testimony in the case. Judge Arthur Engoron had asked state lawyers and defense counsel to provide him with letters by Wednesday “detailing anything you know” about the situation involving witness and co-defendant Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime chief financial officer at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The New York Times reported last week that Weisselberg was in negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to plead guilty to perjury and “admit that he lied on the witness stand” when he testified at the civil fraud trial in October.
The CIA this week terminated a woman whose whistleblower account of being assaulted in a stairwell at the spy agency's headquarters prompted a flood of colleagues to come forward with their own complaints of sexual misconduct. The woman's attorney called the action a brazen retaliation. While the CIA said that accusation was “factually inaccurate,” it wouldn't comment further on the case and declined to explain why the 36-year-old did not make it through the agency’s clandestine officer training
“I’m grateful today that he has finally admitted to his guilt,” his wife said in court.
The company owner noticed fraudulent charges and tracked the driver’s truck, the sheriff’s office said.