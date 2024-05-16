The Buffalo Public School District finalizes budget
The Buffalo Public School District passes its budget Wednesday evening.
The Buffalo Public School District passes its budget Wednesday evening.
The University of Amsterdam canceled classes Tuesday and shut buildings for two days after the latest pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive. Protests continued to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced, as the death toll continues to climb during the seven-month Israel-hamas war. Overall, the protests in Europe have failed to reach the intensity of demonstrations at several U.S. universities.
The law still allows the best public schools to turn kids like Linda Brown away. It’s a national tragedy.
Schools will be told not to teach children any form of sex education until year 5, when pupils are aged nine, according to newspaper reports.
The Povolo quintuplets from New Jersey received their degrees Monday from Montclair State University, where they all had received full academic scholarships.
Jennifer Cairns moved to Northern Ireland 24 years ago. She's raised both her kids there and says it's way cheaper than raising kids in the US.
The students are demanding the university cuts any financial ties with Israel over the Gaza war.
Trent Langdon, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, says the use of emergency supply teachers shows the province's education system is unhealthy. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)The use of emergency supply teachers skyrocketed in Newfoundland and Labrador after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents obtained by CBC News, and the head of the provincial teachers' association says their use must come to an end.In the 2019-20 school year, there were about 35 emerg
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker may have stirred controversy in some quarters for his proclamations of conservative politics and Catholicism on Saturday, but he received a standing ovation from graduates and other attendees of the May 11 commencement ceremony at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. The fast-growing college is part of a constellation of conservative Catholic colleges that tout their adherence to church teachings and practice — part of a larger conservative movement in parts of the U.S. Catholic Church.
The president of Florida A&M University admits “misteps were made” in the handling of a purported $237 million gift to the school from a Texas businessman.
Octavio Jones/Getty ImagesMoms for Liberty is suing the U.S. Department of Education over the Biden Administration’s new Title IX regulations that protect transgender students—and they’ve listed a series of scenarios where they claim the rule would “irreparably harm” their members’ children and violate their Christian beliefs.Among their listed anxieties: A high-school athlete in Pennsylvania would be banned from sharing her views on a local transgender coach using girls’ locker rooms, and a Kan
The complaint sent to the Education Department comes days after the state enacted an anti-transgender law restricting bathroom access.
The University of Windsor's president says the school has reached out to arrange a meeting with the organizers of a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. At an unrelated news conference Wednesday morning, president Robert Gordon told reporters that the school in southwestern Ontario reached out Tuesday morning and hopes to talk to the group in the coming days. There is no set date at this time. Gordon said the school hopes to talk about what the group "would like to see done, but also for us to
Protesters against the war between Israel and Hamas were voluntarily taking down their tents in Harvard Yard on Tuesday after university officials agreed to discuss their questions about the endowment, bringing a peaceful end to the kinds of demonstrations that were broken up by police on other campuses. The student protest group Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine said in a statement that the encampment “outlasted its utility with respect to our demands.” Meanwhile, Harvard University interim President Alan Garber agreed to pursue a meeting between protesters and university officials regarding the students’ questions.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UC Berkeley removed their encampment after talks with the university, which said it will consider their divestment demands.
The sidewalk outside of the DPS Board of Education meeting on Monday was filled with teachers in red shirts who allege the district is not upholding its end of a financial agreement from 2022.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seventy years ago on Friday, no one outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building heard it when Chief Justice Earl Warren announced the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision on school desegregation. Now, through the use of an innovative voice-cloning technology, it is becoming possible for people to “hear” Warren read the decision as he did on May 17, 1954, along with oral arguments by lawyers including a future Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall. The “Brown Revisited”
Scores of officers descended on the Irvine campus as protesters took over a lecture hall. Meanwhile, protesters occupied a condemned hall at UC Berkeley.
An artist's concept illustrates Werkliv's housing project, which is aimed primarily at undergraduate students attending nearby Memorial University in St. John's. (Werkliv)Ground has been broken on three new apartment buildings for students in St. John's, right across the street from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest campus. Montreal-based company Werkliv began work Tuesday on Lambe's Lane, adjacent to the Aquarena and St. Augustine's church on Elizabeth Avenue.The company calls the project Wes
The director of an international French school that has eight campuses in Canada says there's one thing that's missing from the school's portfolio."We're in all of Canada's regions, except for here in Acadia," Sylvain Olivier, the CEO of LIFPA Don Bosco Halifax, recently told Radio-Canada's La Mouvée in comments translated from French.That will change this September with the opening of a location in Halifax, which will welcome students from ages five to 18, many from France.In a region that's ho
Poetry and literary analysis are cool for once thanks to Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.