Buffalo-racer dubbed India’s Bolt says no to national trials

MANGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA (FEBRUARY 22, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA)

1. RACE START

2. SPECTATORS WATCHING

3. KAMBALA RACER, SRINIVAS GOWDA, RUNNING WITH BUFFALOS

4. GOWDA (BACK FACING CAMERA) POURING WATER ON HIMSELF AFTER THE RACE

5. KAMBALA RACERS GATHERING

6. (SOUNDBITE) (Kannada) KAMBALA RACER, SRINIVAS GOWDA, SAYING:

"I know they compare me with him (Usain Bolt) but he is world champion. I had taken seven years of training, for Kambala race. Without training I can't run on the track. From childhood, I have ran in only slushy paddy fields. Now I can't run on track without any training. I have family responsibilities, so I can't go to SAI (Sports Authority of India) for training."

7. GOWDA LOOKING ON

NEW DELHI, INDIA (RECENT - FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (ANI - NO USE INDIA)

8. (SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) INDIAN SPORTS MINISTER, KIREN RIJIJU, SAYING:

"Until we take stock of him officially, we can't figure out what is his actual talent. That's why I asked him to come here immediately. I also booked tickets for him. If he is interested, he will come. If he denies, if he wants to live in the village, then we can't force him. However, we want to give him every possible opportunity."

STORY: India's buffalo race runner of paddy fields, Srinivas Gowda, who allegedly beat Usain Bolt's 100-metre record with the help of two buffalos recently, has said he will not run on the track anytime soon.

Gowda had allegedly beaten the Jamaican's record during a race on paddy fields on February 1, after which he became a social media sensation.

On Saturday (February 22) after competing in a Kambala event - a traditional buffalo race of India's southern Karnataka state - Gowda said: "I know they compare me with him (Usain Bolt). But I had taken seven years of training for Kambala race and without training I can't run on track."

"I have family responsibilities, so I can't go to SAI (Sports Authority of India) for training," he added.

He has been invited to participate in the India national trials but has so far declined. Indian Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, said he had sent him tickets but if Gowda won't come then they won't force him. "However, we want to give him every possible opportunity," Rijiju said.

Olympic sprinter Bolt set the men's 100 metre world record in 2009 by clocking 9.58 seconds, a distance which Gowda seemed to have completed in 9.55 seconds with the help of two buffalos.