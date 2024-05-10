Buffalo Waterfront announces 2024 summer season lineup
A jury has awarded $9 million in damages to a tennis player after a court ruled that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) failed to protect her from being sexually assaulted by a coach.
The Toronto Maple Leafs put together strong games while facing elimination, but the bottom line is they lost, and Sheldon Keefe paid the price.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe on Thursday following another disappointing playoff exit. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the potential candidates to take over the Original Six franchise that hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1967. CRAIG BERUBE The 58-year-old from Calahoo, Alta., hoisted the Cup as coach of the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but was fired by the organization in December after missing the playoffs last spring. The no-nonsense Berube, who owns
'Jeopardy! Masters' season 2 competitor James Holzhauer shocked viewers by making history for this tournament in the quiz show franchise.
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks had a winning zinger for the moaning sounds that could be heard.
Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.
VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch. Knoblauch says the Oilers coaching staff will decide Friday morning whether the 28-year-old German forward plays that evening in Game 2 of Edmonton's series with the Vancouver Canucks. Draisaitl missed practice Thursday and appeared to be labouring late in Edmonton's loss to Vancouver in Game 1 of their second-round series Wednesday. He had two assists in the game but was l
Nonexistent negotiations and missed opportunities for reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf have the sport stuck in place.
The former LSU pitcher will make his debut on the mound May 11 against the Chicago Cubs
The Panthers solved Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in a 6-1 rout as 13 players got booted and Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak fought in Game 2.
Back in her Nike apparel, hair bun and visor, she hopes her work inside the ropes is enough to move the tour forward.
Brady took jabs for "unretiring" for one last unsuccessful season and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during the roast
Coco Gauff has been dating her boyfriend for over a year but has kept his identity private
Gobert, the NBA's 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Julia Bonilla on May 6
The 2024 Yankees have rediscovered their bravado and hold the second-best record in the AL, thanks in large part to the superstar outfielder.
The selection came as a surprise to nobody, but that didn't dull the excitement for hockey phenom Landon DuPont.The 14-year-old Calgary defenceman was picked first overall by the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League draft Thursday.He was granted exceptional status by the WHL in April, joining former Regina Pats forward and current Chicago Blackhawk Connor Bedard as the only other person on that list.The distinction makes him eligible to play in the league at the age of 15, which is yo
Minutes after his team was knocked out of the NHL playoffs in a game that included two disallowed goals because of goaltender interference, Jon Cooper was careful to say those calls weren't the reason the Tampa Bay Lightning lost the series. He still had a problem with them. Cooper, a two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach, pointed out the league has made one rule change after another to encourage offense. When Tampa Bay scored its first goal, Florida coach Paul Maurice successfully challenged to wi
Rudy Gobert and his girlfriend Julia Bonilla welcomed their first child together in May 2024
GUELPH, Ont. — Quarterback Chad Kelly, who is under suspension for violating the CFL's gender-based violence policy, was on the field Thursday at the Toronto Argonauts' rookie camp. Kelly's appearance at the University of Guelph comes just two days after the CFL suspended its 2023 outstanding player for at least nine regular-season games following its investigation into a lawsuit filed a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both Kelly and club. Kelly is also suspended for Toronto’s two
VANCOUVER — The City of Vancouver will host viewing parties for the Canucks' Round 2 playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers starting with Game 3 on Sunday. Mayor Ken Sim and others have previously expressed concern about large-scale events for the playoffs, given Vancouver's history of Stanley Cup riots. But Sim now says a lot of thought and planning has gone into events set to take place at a park located far from the downtown core, where hordes of drunken fans rioted after the Canucks' Gam