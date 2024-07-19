Buffalo Youth Climate Lawsuit on $1 Billion Kensington Expressway Project
Buffalo Youth Climate Lawsuit on $1 Billion Kensington Expressway Project
Buffalo Youth Climate Lawsuit on $1 Billion Kensington Expressway Project
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday that Donald Trump's assertion he could quickly end the Ukraine war should be viewed realistically, given that he had promised a Middle East peace breakthrough but failed to achieve it during his presidency. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow had noted statements by Trump, who is running against President Joe Biden in November's U.S. election, and by his newly nominated running mate J.D. Vance. "We saw the statements - Trump said he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours, then Vance said that China is a bigger problem for the United States than the Russia-Ukraine conflict," Zakharova told reporters.
The Democrat spoke of her Senate colleague, Trump's vice presidential pick, in an appearance on "The Late Show."
The Florida governor's speech at the Republican National Convention was marked by one strange tendency.
Multiple people were grievously injured during last week's shooting in Pennsylvania, while Donald Trump escaped with a bloodied ear.
The odd couple, who discussed the attempt on Donald Trump's life and President Joe Biden's economy, reunited on "The Daily Show" for the first time in 10 years.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) invoked first lady Jill Biden, a rare target for GOP attacks, during her speech at this week’s Republican convention. Sanders, who briefly served as former President Trump’s press secretary, recounted taking her son to work one day while serving in the White House. She compared her experience to that…
And then there was Kai.Just when you thought the Trump family takeover of the Republican party, and its convention in Milwaukee, was complete, enter Don Jr.'s daughter 17-year-old Kai Trump. She, apparently, called her dad on Monday morning saying that she wanted to talk about her grandad at the convention.Kai was just the latest recruit to the Trump Family Cult, a political dynasty which has taken shape in earnest this week at the RNC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
It was “a fact check doozy," Daniel Dale told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
David Frum says JD Vance used to write for him on a publication called FrumForum under a pseudonym. Frum talks about how Vance’s views have changed on policy and what he could do to the Republican party.
Mr Musk wants to move his two high-profile firms from California to Texas over controversial new law.
Millennials and Gen Zers would be wise to see the vice president more than a couple of memes.
A new polling memo has oiled the gears of a drive by top Democrats to drop President Joe Biden as party nominee ahead of the November election.Put together by BlueLabs Analytics, the document shows that alternative candidates currently have an average three-point lead on the president, and it has been widely circulated among officials behind efforts to push him out, Politico reported.Results come from interviews with more than 15,000 voters in seven battleground states including Pennsylvania, wh
Russia has installed several air defense systems to protect Putin's Valdai Palace — which is causing problems elsewhere, according to reports.
Our cowardly, politically paralyzed Congress won’t do anything about it. But the United States has laws against perjury. | Opinion
Conservative commentator Meghan McCain slammed President Biden for his reported remarks about Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), an Army veteran who received a Bronze Star, in a recent back-and-forth. McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) who vocally criticized former President Trump’s past attacks against her father, wrote Wednesday on social platform X…
MILWAUKEE — Senate Republicans were riding high after President Biden’s implosion on the debate stage in Atlanta — but they were soon confronted with polling showing Democratic incumbents leading in every single battleground state except Montana. The polling showing Senate Democratic candidates doing better than the beleaguered Biden in their respective states raised alarms among…
The "Late Show" host made an "extraordinary" joke out of the former Trump adviser's remarks in Milwaukee.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl revealed Wednesday. Schumer had a private, one-on-one meeting with the president in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday, Karl added, where the majority leader allegedly encouraged Biden to drop out of the race. Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast. Read more at The