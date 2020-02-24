Buffaloes form orderly queue while waiting their turn to have a go on scratching post in South Africa

Buffaloes form an orderly queue while waiting their turn to have a go on scratching post in Kruger National Park, South Africa on February 24.

Several buffaloes form a queue before rubbing against a tree stump to get rid of any out of reach itches.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Old bulls of this kind are very temperamental and known as one of Africa’s most dangerous animals.

"Buffalo bulls have killed more hunters in Africa than any other animal and many lions have lost their lives to these dangerous and very aggressive animals.

"After the bulls enjoyed a drink of water, something in their behaviour struck me as very surprising.

"One buffalo bull made his way to a wooden stump, that is used as a rubbing post, and started scratching his neck. Right behind him, the other two bulls formed an orderly queue."