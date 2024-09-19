Buffs host Baylor in first Big 12 game

Latest Stories
The Fantasy Football Numbers Do Lie: A Tank Dell breakout is on the way, maybe as soon as Week 3
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don dives into some of the most deceiving stats through two weeks of the NFL season.
- Yahoo Sports
Patriots release former 1st-rounder Jalen Reagor from practice squad
Jalen Reagor asked for his release from the Patriots, his agent told Yahoo Sports.
- FTW Outdoors
Julio Rodriguez made the dumbest baserunning error while dodging a flying bat
The Seattle Mariners are in the thick of a hyper-competitive AL Wild Card race, but they've had two baserunning blunders to forget against the Yankees. The first was Victor Robles trying to steal home on a 3-0 count earlier this week. The second came
- USA TODAY Sports
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em RBs: Week 3 fantasy football
Running back's been a surprising position in 2024 with unheralded names leading the way. Here's five RBs who could step up in Week 3.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Named New Blackhawks Captain
This former Boston Bruins forward has been named the new captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
- FTW Outdoors
Jose Altuve seriously got ejected for exposing his bare foot to an umpire
I bet you've never seen THIS happen before in baseball! Jose Altuve grounded out against the San Diego Padres to end the ninth inning on Tuesday night, but the Houston Astros second baseman alleged that he hit the ball off his foot for a foul ball. That happens a l
- Yahoo Sports
Lions head coach Dan Campbell selling home amid security concerns
Campbell's address was leaked online late last season.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins Bring In New Goalie
The Boston Bruins have added a goalie to their training camp roster.
- The Canadian Press
Jays reinstate Bichette but lose Wagner for season, place Varsho on IL
ARLINGTON — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, but infielder Will Wagner will miss the remainder of the season and outfielder Daulton Varsho has been placed on the IL.
- Bears Wire
The Bears' trade with the Panthers continues to look better and better
The Bears' trade with the Panthers is the gift that keeps on giving.
- FTW Outdoors
Mic'd-up C.J. Stroud told Jaylon Johnson to 'stop telling your secrets' to Richard Sherman podcast
Ah, we loved a good mic'd-up moment in the NFL, and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had two of them last week. The first was his classy message to Caleb Williams after the win over the Chicago Bears. The second? It was when he went up to Bears cornerback Jay
- Kansas City Star
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reveals birthday gifts he got from Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice
At least two of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates gave him presents for his 29th birthday.
- FTW Outdoors
Mics captured C.J. Stroud’s classy message to Caleb Williams after a punishing SNF loss
After getting bruised and battered by the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, it's been a tough few days for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams. While star receiver D.J. Moore
- LA Times
Is star rookie Caitlin Clark 'dominating' the WNBA? Sheryl Swoopes doesn't think so
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who has drawn scorn from some for her criticism of Caitlin Clark, said this week that the Indiana Fever rookie isn't 'dominating' the WNBA.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
What's holding back the PGA Tour-PIF deal? Rory McIlroy says half the players don't want it
After another crushing runner-up finish, this time at last week's Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down, Rory McIlroy is teeing it up at the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in England, one of the biggest events on the DP Wo
- FTW Outdoors
Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson ignited a bench-clearing scuffle in the latest Mercury-Sparks matchup
Brittney Griner and Rickea Jackson got into a mid-game scuffle Tuesday and had to be separated by their teams. Phoenix's Celeste Taylor was shooting a free throw, and Griner and Jackson st
- People
Travis Kelce Keeps 'Crying Laughing’ at Video of Brother Jason Dancing: 'Everyone Thinks I'm the Dancer'
A clip of Jason showing off his high-energy moves before ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast went viral on Monday, Sept. 16
- FTW Outdoors
Adrian Wojnarowski's 7 biggest Woj bombs as famed NBA reporter retires from ESPN
It's the end of an era in the NBA and journalism. Long-time league insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced his retirement on Wednesday morning, stunning sports fans everywhere just two weeks before training camps opened across the league
- The Canadian Press
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk opens up about the death of his friend Johnny Gaudreau
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk estimated that he tells a story about Johnny Gaudreau's exploits, both the on-ice and off-ice variety, to somebody at least once a week.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy Football injury report: Latest on St. Brown, White and more in Week 3
Injuries can make or break your fantasy season. Here is the latest news on the NFL's biggest stars with injury questions heading into Week 3.