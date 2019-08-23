Buffy Gets Into Color, Plus 4 More Clever Finds

Here at Clever, we’re all about finding the good stuff—unexpected decorating ideas, day-brightening accents and furnishings, news you need to know—and then delivering that info directly to you. Here’s a roundup of five things that stopped us in our tracks this week that we wanted to be sure you don’t miss.

Photo: Courtesy of Buffy More

Did You Know Pomegranate Skins Can Turn Fabric Gray? One of our favorite brands in the bedding game, Buffy, just unveiled its first venture in color with a collection of naturally dyed sheets. Available in light gray, gray, and blush, the sheet sets are fully compostable and made entirely from eucalyptus-based fiber. We also love how it's making the dyes from natural ingredients like walnuts, turmeric, gardenias, and pomegranates. Now we want to both dive into the softest Buffy bed and have a tie-dye party. buffy.co

Everyone Loves This Very Clever Mirror "The Strategist" investigates why the wavy-edged, six-foot-tall, pink-neon-lighted Ultrafragola mirror designed by Ettore Sottsass is so popular. Even with a steep, five-figure price tag, it remains a piece beloved by so many. Some of our favorite mirror moments: Frank Ocean's selfie, Domino's latest cover, Raquel Cayre’s apartment, and a quick pic from Oscar Piccolo. nymag.com

Design*Sponge Makes Us Teary Following the final posts and reflections from the site as it gears up for its August 30 goodbye definitely gives us pangs of sadness. Still, we're finding great joy and inspiration in all the last stories, particularly the highlight of a favorite home tour. It makes us think, What would be among our top picks in the years to come? designsponge.com

Learn More About One of Our UO x Clever Artists Sight Unseen digs deeper into Leonard Cordell Bessemer, the man behind Objects for Objects and the fabulous purple and orange pieces from our own Urban Outfitters collab. We love reading about his various jobs and more background on the cartoon- and candy-like works he has created. sightunseen.com

Sports and Crafts Collide Whether or not you're into sports, we saw this basketball planter and now we're dreaming up all sorts of DIYs. A fern in a volleyball? A tiny succulent in a tennis ball? Should we open an Etsy shop? instagram.com

