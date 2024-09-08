Here are the bugs your kids might catch this school year

Schools see a rise in respiratory illness every fall. Health officials encourage families to be mindful of symptoms, sanitize, and ensure vaccinations are up-to-date. (Shutterstock / Camelialy)

School is back in session, and so are the germs.

Nazlee Ogunyemi, a medical officer of health for N.L. Health Services, says there's typically a rise in respiratory illnesses every fall, and they can spread quickly when children are gathered in class.

Viruses like influenza, RSV, adenoviruses, rhinovirus and enterovirus are some of the most common illnesses during this season, says Ogunyemi.

She says there's a simple phrase to help avoid those infections: "cover, clean and contain."

"Cover your coughs, clean with a hand sanitizer, wash your hands and contain. So stay home when you're sick and if you need to go out, make sure to wear a mask," said Ogunyemi.

"That can prevent transmission of viruses, including RSV and bacterial infections, which really can be quite severe."

Taking action

Some parents may be worried about the spread of more serious illnesses such as pneumonia or pertussis, but the medical officer says it's important to see a doctor before coming to conclusions.

"Often people think that they can differentiate based on, for example, the colour of mucus, but a green runny nose can be a bacterial infection, could also be a viral infection…. Really the only way we can know that is if you go to your doctor and they do a swab to tell what specific virus you might have."

Pertussis, or whooping cough, has been a cause of concern this year, Ogunyemi says. The eastern portion of Newfoundland saw an outbreak earlier this year, and she says there's been a rise in cases in other zones, including Labrador.

The first symptoms of pertussis are typically consistent with a cold, and can develop into repeated forceful coughing that ends with a whooping sound. Anyone with pertussis symptoms — especially children — is encouraged to be treated with antibiotics and to stay home. The illness is contagious for about 21 days if it isn't treated.

The decision to keep a child home from school can be difficult to make, so Ogunyemi says it's important to be mindful of contagious symptoms. A rule of thumb is to stay home until 24 hours after a fever has resolved.

Ogunyemi says COVID-19 is still in transmission, and another way to avoid illness in school is to check your child's immunization status and ensure they're up to date.

