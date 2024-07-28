Build homes on ‘grey belt’ land, Rayner to tell councils

Angela Rayner called the lack of house-building under the Tories part of their 'scandalous legacy' - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Angela Rayner will unveil plans to make it much easier for councils to build homes on poor-quality green belt land on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who holds the communities brief, will also announce the reimposition of mandatory house-building targets set by the central government.

The changes will come in a rewritten National Planning Policy Framework which will be published alongside a statement from Ms Rayner to the House of Commons.

It is seen by the new Labour government as a critical piece in its drive to bring about a step-change in the number of houses that are being built across the UK.

Labour wants to build 300,000 new homes a year over the next half a decade. The figure in the year to March was 237,000 and it is forecast to fall to 200,000 a year soon.

Ms Rayner called the lack of house-building under the Tories part of their “scandalous legacy” in an Observer article offering an insight into the argument she will deploy.

She wrote: “We simply do not have enough homes. In the death throes of the clapped-out Conservative government, it gave up on governing and compounded its housing failure. In the first three months of this year, work started on 41 per cent fewer homes compared with the same period in 2023.

“The result? Families struggling to cover soaring rents and meet mounting mortgage costs. Tenants paying through the nose for damp, cramped and unsafe conditions and too many leaseholders trapped by eye-watering charges with no way out.”

One part of the new planning framework will focus on what Labour has called “grey belt” land, which is low-quality areas of the green belt, such as disused car parks.

A technical definition for the grey belt will be published. The specifics of that definition could be critical in determining how much of the green belt councils could seek to build new homes on.

Labour has adopted a “brownfield-first” approach, which will see councils encouraged to build on unused urban sites in the first instance. But it will also be made easier to build on the grey belt.

The return of compulsory housing targets comes after Michael Gove abandoned them when he was communities secretary in recent years. It will mandate councils to build a certain number of homes.

Labour insiders working on the policy have been decrying the fact that only a third of councils have a housing plan that is up to date, meaning produced in the last five years.