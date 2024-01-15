How to build your own rainbow igloo

Click here to view the video

If you want to try something new this winter, consider building your very own rainbow ice igloo (your Instagram wouldn’t know what hit it).

Now, this will take some time and planning, but believe me, the payoff is worth it.

First up, you’ll need ice bricks. Lots of them. The best way to make them is by recycling your one-litre milk cartons.

Fill them with water and food colouring, and put them in the freezer. You’ll need hundreds, so this is more of a neighbourhood effort.

When temperatures consistently stay well below zero, bring the frozen bricks outside—it’s time to make up your mortar. In a wheelbarrow, mix snow and water to make slush. That's what will help keep this together.

Lastly, grab your friends and some trowels, and start to build!

When it’s all said and done, place a light inside, and you’ve got your very own rainbow ice igloo.

For a full demonstration, watch the video that precedes this article!