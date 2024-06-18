When will that new building on Belleville’s North Belt West open? Here’s an update

As I’ve said … er, written before, things are always happening in Belleville.

For example, I recently reported on a grand opening of Danny’s Irish Pub and Banquet Center (the former Crehan’s) as well as provided some stories about Skyview Drive-In, both located on North Belt West.

But what’s going on with that new building nestled between those two Belleville businesses?

In December, I reported that the construction was for a new plasma donation center, ImmunoTek Plasma.

It seems like the center’s been under construction for ages, but I have an update.

Construction for ImmunoTek Plasma donation center at 5510 North Belt West is close to complete, according to Sandy Santo, marketing director for ImmunoTek Plasma.

Santo said that once construction finishes, the hiring process will begin and that the facility will likely open during the third quarter of 2025.

“We’re looking forward to being in the Belleville area,” Santo said. “The opening can’t come fast enough.”

The Belleville City Council approved plans for the addition of the donation center in November 2022.

At that time, Mayor Patty Gregory said that the new facility would provide 40 new jobs, consisting mainly of medical technicians and doctors, to Belleville.

Santo said that she would keep me updated on the center’s status, including hiring, in case anyone is interested.

ImmunoTek Plasma is located at 5510 North Belt West in Belleville.

In addition to Belleville, ImmunoTek Plasma has locations in Jefferson City, Missouri, Quincy, Illinois, and sites in other states in the Midwest and eastern U.S.

For more information about ImmunoTek Plasma, visit immunotek.com.