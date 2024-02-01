Hangar under construction collapses near Boise Airport, injuring 12

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A hangar being constructed near the Boise Airport collapsed Wednesday, resulting in a dozen people injured, authorities said.

The building collapsed at W Rickenbacker and Luke Streets, according to a statement from the Boise Fire Department. Officials said that though the incident happened on airport property, it was a private construction project.

Aaron Hummel, operations chief for Boise Fire, announced the casualty toll during a press conference Wednesday evening but said he could not reveal if there were any fatalities, nor the conditions of those injured, until families had been notified.

"The primary concern right now is we need to make contact with family members so they can be reunified and so forth," he said.

Boise Fire was notified of the incident at about 5 p.m., according to Hummel who described it as a "large-scale collapse."

The hangar was being constructed. A rigid steel frame had been erected and workers were in the process of connecting structural components, Hummel said.

The collapse of the building also brought down a construction crane, he said.

"I don't know what caused it, but I can tell you that it was a pretty global collapse that occurred. The main structural members came down. It was fairly catastrophic," Hummel added.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched but has since been called off with all those in and around the building accounted for. Hummel said there were some "challenging" rescues that required hoists to aid responders in accessing those trapped in the wreckage.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation by the Boise Police Department, he said.

Though the Boise Airport has not been affected, the Idaho State Police warned that traffic on nearby I-84 was experiencing issues and the Boise Fire Department said Wright Street has been closed.

"Please use caution and stay alert while driving through the area," Idaho State Police said in a statement on X.

Seven fire engines, three ladder trucks and at least a dozen ambulances responded, according to Hummel.

"We have a lot of investigating to do," he said.