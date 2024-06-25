Building communities inside and outside the company is critical to success for marketing leaders says Diana Frost, chief growth officer at Kraft Heinz

Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) -Engine maker CFM's wariness to ramp up supplies significantly to Airbus at a time of stress for its other key customer Boeing was likely a factor in Airbus' move to delay planned jet output increases, industry sources said on Tuesday. On Monday, Airbus delayed a multi-year hike in narrowbody production, cut profit forecasts and trimmed its 2024 delivery target, blaming shortages of engines and other parts and sending shares in Europe's largest aerospace group tumbling on Tuesday. CFM, a transatlantic venture of GE Aerospace and France's Safran, makes LEAP engines that power all Boeing 737 MAX jets and typically just over half of the competing Airbus A320neo family, where they compete with the Geared Turbofan of RTX subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.