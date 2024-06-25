Building communities inside and outside the company is critical to success for marketing leaders says Diana Frost, chief growth officer at Kraft Heinz

Latest Stories

  • 14 Poor Souls Who Were Excited To Start Their New Job, Only To Realize They Needed To Quit Immediately

    "I spent my entire day inside a Starbucks applying for other jobs, went home, and got paid, but I never returned."

  • Cheap Canadian Oil Displaces Iraqi Imports on US West Coast

    (Bloomberg) -- US West Coast refiners are replacing their heavy Iraqi oil imports with cheaper crude from Canada as the newly expanded Trans Mountain pipeline reshuffles trade flows across the Pacific. Most Read from BloombergHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverJain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Nvidia Sales Grow So Fast That Wall Street Can’t Keep UpTech Hits Stocks as Nvidia Extends

  • I’m an Average Middle-Class Retiree: Here’s How Much Savings I Have

    Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine if you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you allocate...

  • Migrant workers awarded more than $23K from N.S. seafood company

    A group of eight migrant workers from Mexico has been awarded a total of more than $23,000 in lost compensation from a seafood company based in southwest Nova Scotia.In a decision from the Nova Scotia Labour Board released on June 14, chair Jasmine Walsh ordered Lower Wedgeport-based Ocean Pride Fisheries Ltd. to compensate the workers for deductions from their wages, missing hours, and pay that should have been provided in lieu of notice of termination.The workers first filed complaints in Sept

  • Nvidia Stock Rebounds After Falling Into a Correction

    The chip maker looks to have been hit by fears over a potentially stretched valuation and news that CEO Jensen Huang has been selling stock through a trading plan.

  • Toyota recalls 145,000 Toyota, Lexus SUVs due to an airbag problem: See affected models

    Toyota is recalling about 145,000 vehicles due to an airbag problem, the automaker said last week. Here's which models are affected.

  • 5 Signs Boomers Have Enough Savings To Last In Retirement

    Retirement should be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. It shouldn't be a time to worry about your finances. If you're looking for the former, proper and proactive retirement planning from a...

  • Australian wine sector a worrying case study for EU industries in China trade spat

    Hit with Chinese tariffs, Australia's wine industry struggled to offset the impact of falling exports despite scrambling to build new markets, source grapes from elsewhere and seek government help, industry executives said. Though the EU's winemakers are not part of the current spat, its pork and brandy sectors fear they could be hit with retaliatory measures from Beijing after the bloc imposed tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The first tariffs on wine were introduced in November 2020.

  • Gen Xers are on the cusp of retirement—but most have only saved 10% of what they’ll need

    Those in the 10-year countdown to retirement reported a median savings of $47,950.

  • Top China Lithium Firm Files International Claim Against Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- Ganfeng Lithium has filed an international arbitration case against Mexico after the Latin American nation canceled a potential mining project valued at more than $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverWikileaks’ Julian Assange to Plead Guilty

  • Horizon engineer Gareth Jenkins defends accounting system at Post Office inquiry

    One of the architects of the Post Office Horizon accounting system has admitted there were "discreet" bugs but it generally "worked well", dismissing suggestions he had knowledge of widespread flaws.

  • I’m a Retirement Planner: 3 Reasons I Recommend People Don’t Retire in the Summer

    Pre-retirees often give plenty of thought to the age to start planning their retirement, whether this means claiming their Social Security benefits early at age 62 or working until they're 70 for...

  • Alberta regulator projects 17 per cent growth in oilsands production by 2033

    CALGARY — The regulator responsible for overseeing Alberta's oil and gas sector has released a new report projecting the province's oilsands production will grow by more than 17 per cent by 2033.

  • Canada to start 30-day consultation to impose surtax on Chinese electric vehicles

    Canada's government is investigating whether to impose a surtax on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles. A 30-day consultation on the issue will begin on July 2 to counter what Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday is a clear effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply. Canada’s move comes weeks after both the United States and the European Commission announced plans to impose higher import tariffs on Chinese EVs this summer.

  • Hostile Migration Policy Threatens UK Chip Industry, Bosses Say

    (Bloomberg) -- British chipmakers warn that a UK crackdown on immigration is hobbling the sector’s ability to compete globally because of increased barriers to hiring foreign talent. Moreover, they expect those roadblocks to persist whoever wins next week’s general election. Most Read from BloombergNvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiWikileaks’ Assa

  • The Supreme Court will consider reinstating a critical approval for a rail project in eastern Utah

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider reviving a critical approval for a railroad project that would carry crude oil and boost fossil fuel production in rural eastern Utah.

  • Analysis-Engine maker's Boeing dilemma helped to stall Airbus's output plans

    PARIS (Reuters) -Engine maker CFM's wariness to ramp up supplies significantly to Airbus at a time of stress for its other key customer Boeing was likely a factor in Airbus' move to delay planned jet output increases, industry sources said on Tuesday. On Monday, Airbus delayed a multi-year hike in narrowbody production, cut profit forecasts and trimmed its 2024 delivery target, blaming shortages of engines and other parts and sending shares in Europe's largest aerospace group tumbling on Tuesday. CFM, a transatlantic venture of GE Aerospace and France's Safran, makes LEAP engines that power all Boeing 737 MAX jets and typically just over half of the competing Airbus A320neo family, where they compete with the Geared Turbofan of RTX subsidiary Pratt & Whitney.

  • US Supreme Court gives pharma companies a chance to thwart terrorism-funding lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court gave a boost on Monday to a challenge by 21 pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies led by AstraZeneca to a lawsuit accusing them of illegally helping to fund terrorism that killed or injured hundreds of American troops and civilians in Iraq. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that revived a lawsuit brought by the military personnel and civilians who said they were harmed between 2005 and 2011 in the Iraq war. Hundreds of American service members and civilians, and their families, sued the defendant companies, part of five corporate families: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, GE Healthcare USA, Johnson & Johnson and F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

  • Ken Griffin’s Data Leak Suit Against IRS Ends in Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Internal Revenue Service agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by hedge fund manager Ken Griffin that accused the agency of failing to protect his confidential financial information from a contractor who stole his tax data and leaked it to ProPublica. Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High R

  • Woman files lawsuit alleging she was raped by federal law enforcement officer inside Denver Mint

    A woman filed a lawsuit on June 19 alleging she was raped by an on-duty US Mint police officer inside the Denver Mint in November 2022.