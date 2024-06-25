Building communities inside and outside the company is critical to success for marketing leaders says Diana Frost, chief growth officer at Kraft Heinz

Reuters

Hit with Chinese tariffs, Australia's wine industry struggled to offset the impact of falling exports despite scrambling to build new markets, source grapes from elsewhere and seek government help, industry executives said. Though the EU's winemakers are not part of the current spat, its pork and brandy sectors fear they could be hit with retaliatory measures from Beijing after the bloc imposed tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The first tariffs on wine were introduced in November 2020.