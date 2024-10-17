Building permit fees will be waived in Indian River County
Community leaders say applications for rebuilding in Indian River County will be expedited.
Community leaders say applications for rebuilding in Indian River County will be expedited.
Originally, the National Hurricane Center indicated that the chances of a storm forming in the Atlantic “in the coming days” was “not likely"
Solar Maximum is now upon us, making the next year the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. So, don’t miss out!
A major pattern change across Canada will bring a few 'firsts' for the season as we slip from fall into winter.
In a sprawling industrial building in Brooks, Alta., about two hours east of Calgary, is a former pheasant hatchery that's now stacked waist-high with thousands of dusty, damaged solar panels. Dan Carrocci, who's worked in renewable energy construction for more than a decade, has long been troubled by the lack of end-of-life options for this infrastructure and is stockpiling the old panels in hopes of developing acommercially viable means of recycling them. He's now built up a stash of nearly 10
Water levels could be as much as 2 feet higher than normal.
When a hurricane sets its sights on Florida, storm-weary residents may think of catastrophic wind, hammering rain and dangerous storm surge. Mounds of sand swallowing their homes? Not so much. (AP Video: Ty ONeil, Rebecca Blackwell)
Officials had to use a tow truck to carry the 3.6 meter shark off the beach.
A chilly pattern has pushed across British Columbia, but confidence is increasing in an atmospheric river by Friday. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
An increasing shift toward electric vehicles globally, especially in China, is poised to disrupt the global oil market, according to a report released Wednesday by the International Energy Agency.
Cold, northerly winds over the warm lakes will stir up the potential for lake-effect rain and snow this week, the first flakes of the season for areas that see it
Nuclear fusion can’t produce net energy, so is it really a solution to AI’s growing energy demands?
The plant, near Oswaldtwistle, would store renewable energy until it is needed by the National Grid.
Researchers in Garopaba, Brazil, made what they called the “unprecedented” discovery of a baby elephant seal on Friday, October 11, Instituto Australis said.Footage recorded by researchers at the institute shows the mother and baby on a beach.“On Friday morning (11/10), our institution recorded the unprecedented occurrence of a female elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) accompanied by a newborn calf,” the institute wrote.“It is likely that the birth, which has never been recorded in Brazil, took place the night before,” they added.Elephant seal births were also seen farther north than usual in Argentina. Credit: Instituto Australis via Storyful
South Florida tornado outbreak
TORONTO — Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A little more than two months after two giant pandas — the first sent to the U.S. in 21 years — debuted at the San Diego Zoo, fans can watch Panda Cam.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's newest power couple, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are settling into their new home at the National Zoo. The giant pandas will remain off-limits through early next year, when the zoo will unveil its newly renovated panda house to the public.
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of biofuelmakers Gevo Inc. and Calumet Inc. surged after the companies were offered billions in financing for sustainable aviation fuel projects by the Biden administration. Most Read from BloombergInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Robert Moses DividedHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtChicago Should Consider Furloughs, Higher Booze Tax, Watchdog SaysMexico Seeks to Halve Permitting Time to Attract More FactoriesGevo surge
Another National Weather Service site in Kansas tied a 59-year-old record.
The owner of a dog widely seen in video chained to a fence in Florida standing through floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall last week has been identified, arrested and charged.