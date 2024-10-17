Building permit fees will be waived in Indian River County

Storyful

Researchers in Garopaba, Brazil, made what they called the “unprecedented” discovery of a baby elephant seal on Friday, October 11, Instituto Australis said.Footage recorded by researchers at the institute shows the mother and baby on a beach.“On Friday morning (11/10), our institution recorded the unprecedented occurrence of a female elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) accompanied by a newborn calf,” the institute wrote.“It is likely that the birth, which has never been recorded in Brazil, took place the night before,” they added.Elephant seal births were also seen farther north than usual in Argentina. Credit: Instituto Australis via Storyful