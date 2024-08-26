New buildings must be beautiful, former Labour policy guru insists

The Government must build beautiful homes to solve the housing crisis, a former Labour policy guru has said.

Jon Cruddas, the ex-MP who helped write Ed Miliband’s 2015 manifesto, urged Sir Keir Starmer to put high-quality designs at the heart of his housebuilding revolution if he wants it to be taken seriously.

Throwing his support behind a new report warning that beauty “must go hand-in-hand with increasing supply if the housing crisis is to be resolved”, he warned a past tendency to churn out ugly estates has put Britons off building for decades.

Labour controversially dropped a requirement for new homes to be “beautiful” in a major overhaul of planning rules last month.

The reforms were brought in by the Tories to help overcome local opposition to new developments.

Michael Gove, the former housing secretary, used them last April to block a 165-home development near Tunbridge Wells in Kent for being too “generic”.

Jon Cruddas backs Policy Exchange think tank report - BARRY BATCHELOR/PA ARCHIVE

A month later he called in another proposed 200-home development near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, prompting the builder to withdraw its planning application.

But the rules were criticised by some for being too vague and failing to define what constitutes “beauty”, and were quickly scrapped by the new Government.

In a foreword to the report by the Policy Exchange think tank, Mr Cruddas warned Sir Keir not to repeat the mistakes of the former Labour prime minister Harold Wilson, whom he accused of compromising beauty standards in order to deliver swathes of new properties in the 1960s.

He suggested this “mechanistic provision of as many housing units as possible” was partly to blame for a reluctance to build new homes today.

Mr Cruddas wrote: “Many deprived, working-class, post-industrial neighbourhoods bore the brunt of this policy leaving the most economically vulnerable in society marginalised, isolated, disenfranchised and often terrorised by the very council estates conceived for their accommodation and protection.

“This created a backlash against further development which scars Britain to this day.

“In its eagerness to build, especially for the poor, this utilitarian unilateralism is a societal reflex the Left is especially vulnerable to – just as the Right is prone to prioritising short-term profit and the interests of developers over the needs of communities.

“But it is a mistake we simply cannot afford to make again and in order to avoid repeating it beauty cannot be seen as a supplement to our housebuilding programme, it must be central to it.”

Heygate estate, the Elephant and Castle development in South London - MARTIN POPE

Ike Ijeh, the head of housing, architecture and urban space at the Policy Exchange and author of the report, pointed to the Heygate estate, the Elephant and Castle development in South London and the Cumbernauld shopping centre in Scotland as examples of buildings the designs of which have hampered their potential.

He said: “Buildings like the Heygate estate, Cumbernauld shopping centre and Robin Hood Gardens may have been conceived with the best of egalitarian intentions but their outright rejection of established ideas of beauty helped cripple their chances of success and severed them from the very (mainly) working-class populace they were built to serve.”

The report, entitled Beauty & Socialism: How the Left can put Beauty back into Britain, argues that it will be impossible to solve the UK’s housing crisis without an increase in the supply or quantity of homes.

But it says good design will be vital to getting community consent for planning reform.

It states: “There is no accumulation of quantity that makes the abnegation of quality acceptable.

“Beauty must go hand-in-hand with increasing supply if the housing crisis is to be resolved rather than recycled at a later date to inconvenience future generations.”

It urges the Government to consider setting up a new commission within its first 100 days to “publicly reset” its relationship with housing “within an ideological framework that is fully conversant with the historic legacy beauty has played in assembling socialist doctrine”.

The think tank is also calling for mandatory polling to gauge public opinion on new large developments, describing this as a potentially “vital tool in getting Britain building”.