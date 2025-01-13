'We built the traffic lights before the cars': What's holding Europe back over AI?
Google’s EMEA President, Matt Brittin has seen over 50% of the planet gain access to the internet. Here are his takeaways from his time at the top.
The popular retirement strategy known as the "4% rule" may need some adjusting in 2025 and beyond. Some researchers and financial experts are warning changes may be needed based on market conditions...
You may want to think twice before uprooting your life for a job.
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese and Indian refiners will source more oil from the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, boosting prices and freight costs, as new U.S. sanctions on Russian producers and ships curb supplies to Moscow's top customers, traders and analysts said. The U.S. Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that have shipped Russian oil, targeting the revenues Moscow has used to fund its war with Ukraine. Many of the tankers have been used to ship oil to India and China as Western sanctions and a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven countries in 2022 shifted trade in Russian oil from Europe to Asia.
"I know it's a hassle, but it's worth it."
Within days of a nascent Opec-style agreement by Chinese solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers to end a bruising price war and curb oversupply, the pact was on the brink of unravelling. At the annual meeting of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) in early December, 33 top PV makers signed a self-discipline pledge loosely based on the cartel of the world's biggest oil producers. Manufacturers agreed on production quotas based on their capacity and pledged to follow the recommended
Chinese companies made their presence felt at the tech industry's annual flagship event CES 2025, in terms of the number of participants and their smart products ranging from robotics and smart glasses to electric vehicles (EVs) and home appliances. Chinese companies made up about a quarter of the 4,500-odd exhibitors at the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas. That is in line with the attendance in 2024 and up from 493 in 2023 when China's lifting of Covid-19 restrictions came too late for many
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's exports gained momentum in December, with imports also showing recovery, though strength at the year-end was in part fuelled by factories rushing inventory overseas as they braced for heightened trade risks under a Trump presidency. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, set to return to the White House next week, has proposed hefty tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking fears of a renewed trade war between the two superpowers. Adding to the challenges, unresolved disputes with the European Union over tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese electric vehicles threaten to hinder China's ambitions to expand its auto exports and help address deflationary overcapacity concerns.
(Bloomberg) -- The weather-influencing La Niña phenomena is making a comeback. Global food prices are rising again as agricultural goods get more costly. And tariff fears are pushing traders to shift metals into North American warehouses.Most Read from BloombergA Blueprint for Better Bike LanesWhat Robotaxis Brought San FranciscoAmbitious High-Speed Rail Plans Advance in the Baltic RegionNYC Condo Owners May Bear Costs of Landmark Green Building LawNew York, San Francisco Ranked Worst for US Tra
Retirement is a major financial shift. If you're planning to leave the workforce in the not-so-distant future, Robert Kiyosaki -- a.k.a. "Rich Dad" -- has plenty of advice that might differ from the...
In a week marked by economic uncertainty and inflation concerns, small-cap stocks have faced notable challenges, with the Russell 2000 Index slipping into correction territory. Amid this volatile backdrop, identifying promising small-cap companies requires a keen focus on those with robust fundamentals and growth potential that can withstand market fluctuations.
Word began to spread soon after release of the company’s third quarter 2024 earnings report.
Living a long healthy live should be the ultimate goal for any American, but when it comes to approaching retirement costs, how long you live will affect how much money you'll need. Read Next: The New...
German sports car maker Porsche AG reported a 28% tumble in 2024 China sales on Monday, as persistent weakness in the world's largest car market hit German carmakers. Porsche, majority-owned by Volkswagen, sold 56,887 vehicles in 2024 in China, versus 79,283 in 2023. "Overall, we have shown ourselves to be extremely robust in a challenging market environment in 2024," Porsche's board member Detlev von Platen said in a statement.
One of the most popular and well-known money gurus out there today is Tony Robbins. For decades, Robbins has been releasing books, conducting seminars, and giving financial wisdom to those who are...
Everyone dreams of early retirement -- that magical day when you stop being a slave to your nine-to-five and get to enjoy your well-earned freedom. But not so fast. Experts say not to get ahead of...
Nine in 10 new cars in the country are now battery-powered, and it aims to hit 100% later this year.
As the TikTok ban looms, Americans are asking, "what's next?" Investor Kevin O'Leary joins the show.
In the current global market landscape, characterized by inflation concerns and political uncertainties, growth stocks have faced significant challenges, with value stocks showing relative resilience. Amidst this volatility, companies with high insider ownership often attract investor interest as insiders' substantial stakes can signal confidence in the company's potential and align management's interests with those of shareholders.
For most people, the dream of retiring early never makes it past the dream stage. On average, Americans target a retirement age of 62 but anticipate they might work until about age 70, according to a...
The side gig economy is booming, with a quarter of side hustlers reporting they make between an extra $1,001 and $5000 per month, according to Side Hustle Nation. These additional income streams can...