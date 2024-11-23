Bulb planting to highlight violence against women

One thousand bulbs will be planted in Pearson Park to mark White Ribbon Day [Getty Images]

A thousand white flower blubs are to be planted to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

The bulbs will be planted in Pearson Park, in Hull, to mark White Ribbon Day on Monday.

Members of Hull City Council, Humberside Police and local primary schools will come together to plant the flowers.

Councillor Linda Tock said: "The 1,000 bulbs will be a striking visual representation of the city-wide commitment we all have, and to making parks places that are safe for everyone."

'Meaningful difference'

This year's campaign theme, 'it starts with men', aims to challenge male attitudes and behaviours that contribute to women's everyday fears.

The bulb planting marks the start of 16 days of action, which, in Hull, will include live screenings of 'Love?', a documentary about the lived experiences of domestic violence.

Supt Caroline Andrews, from Humberside Police, said: "Policing domestic abuse presents significant challenges, but with the collective effort of our community we can make a meaningful difference.

"Together we can ensure that victims are heard, supported, and protected, and create a community of respect and safety for everyone."

