Bulimia was hell, this is how I overcame it

Having suffered from bulimia in her teens, Louise is now happy and healthy - Crawshay Consulting

This February half term, I went to France on a family skiing trip and we went to collect our gear from the hire shop, I was asked what I weighed. I absolutely had no idea. It’s been years since I stood on any scales, because honestly, truly, I don’t give a damn. That realisation felt so liberating I actually laughed out loud.

I had a similarly joyful moment last summer climbing into a bright red bikini (size 14 top and size 16 bottoms, if you’re wondering). I saw my cellulite and how the flesh around my thighs wobbled. Screw that. This body of mine has grown three healthy babies. I’m not going to make her feel bad.

I wasn’t born with this self confidence, it’s something I’ve worked incredibly hard for. And that includes overcoming an eating disorder, which took root aged 15 after I had just signed to a modelling agency. Someone threw a measuring tape around my hips – standard industry practice – and they were 37 inches. Perfectly normal for my 5ft 9in frame. But when I spotted my information sheet on the table next to my hip measurements was a large exclamation mark of horror.

Louise as a child - Crawshay Consulting

I’d never given my hips any thought before, they were just body parts allowing me to play netball and sports.

But back in 1995, “heroin chic” was all the rage and my athletic 9st image wasn’t fashionable. On a shoot I watched another model eat an entire packet of biscuits. Then I heard her go to the loo and vomit. In my naivety, I remember thinking “genius”. Eat whatever you want, make yourself sick.

My mum Vanessa always cooked homemade meals like spag bol or risotto for me and my siblings Bonnie and George. That night I still ate, but afterwards I went to the bathroom, flushed the loo and threw up. I felt almost proud I’d worked out this amazing secret.

So I did it every night. I was always hungry and grumpy, but I was fitting into size 8 Miss Selfridge jeans. Then at 17, I landed a contract to work in Australia and there a model introduced me to another bad habit – laxatives.

Story continues

Louise modelling as a teenager - Crawshay Consulting

One time I consumed an entire bar of laxative chocolate. The subsequent stomach cramps (bang in the middle of a busy train station) had me doubled up in agony before spending the whole day on the loo feeling wretched and full of self-loathing. It wasn’t long before I looked half dead.

My knuckles were calloused from making myself sick, my teeth were yellow, my complexion spotty and hair lanky. My periods had long stopped, and a doctor warned me that my fertility might be affected. I’d just turned 18 in Australia so I wasn’t planning on babies, but I knew I had a problem.

Six months later I landed back in the UK and my mum cried when she saw me. My straight talking sister said “what the hell have you done to yourself?” I cried and told them everything. It was a relief. I rang my modelling agency and quit.

Back in 1998, mental health and eating disorders weren’t talked about like they are today, so seeking medical help didn’t even occur to us. I realise how lucky I was to have a family who provided the love and support I needed.

Recovery was a slow process, but I just wanted to be normal. I got a job as a receptionist and started doing regular things like having pub lunches with colleagues. It was a year before I stopped counting calories.

Aged 20 and a size 14, I was offered work as a “curve model” for fashion brands including Marks & Spencer, Evans and H&M. It was time to embrace my boobs and hips. But you don’t shake off eating disorders that quickly. Of course I had confidence wobbles, especially when my then-boyfriend commented on my “saddlebags”.

Louise with her family - Crawshay Consulting

But it was only when I had my first baby, Basil, in 2012 when genuine self acceptance happened for me. I felt so safe with my boyfriend, Jesse, that as I changed shape and gained weight I felt a new gratitude and respect for the body I’d put through years of abuse.

We married in 2014, had our second son Sonny in 2015 and our daughter Inca in 2019. Seeing my body grow these amazing new lives made me properly appreciate it for the first time, stretchmarks and all.

During the pandemic I started sharing content about the ups and downs of parenting. People really seemed to respond to my honesty along with the photos of my post-baby body. I realised that most of us have moments of self-loathing, but I could actually help women.

Louise: 'Seeing my body grow these amazing new lives made me properly appreciate it for the first time'

I’m not saying I wake up everyday feeling great about my body. I’m human, have hormones and get bloated. But when I notice negative thoughts creeping in I try to replace them with something like “this dress suits my hourglass figure”.

Confidence is something you just have to try and channel until it becomes a habit. I recently heard some girls on the train chatting about using apps to make their bodies look more “dope” and “lit”. I couldn’t help intervening and pointing out their healthy, young bodies were already perfect. Distorted images online are harmful for young people (and midlife ones); we’ve all got to accept ourselves.

It sounds cliché but every stretch mark, freckle, scar, lump and bump is a mark of our resilience and strength. We are enough as we are. Don’t ever believe otherwise.

As told to Susanna Galton

‘Mama Still Got it!’ by Louise Boyce is out in paperback, £9.99, published by Harper Collins

Recommended

The truth about life on a locked eating disorder ward

Read more