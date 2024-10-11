'It Is Bull': Fox News Anchor Calls Out Trump On Live TV Over Hurricane 'Misinformation'

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto knocked Donald Trump for being “wrong” in his attempts to push misinformation and lies about the Biden administration’s response to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton on Thursday.

“That kind of misinformation gets out there, and whether it’s perpetrated by a politician or someone you think is someone of note and authority, it is wrong and it is bull and it cannot be tolerated,” Cavuto said.

Cavuto, in a live interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, declared that there’s a “lot of misinformation” including the false claim that Republicans aren’t going to “get help” from the federal government while Democrats will.

The GOP nominee, in a post to his Truth Social platform just after Hurricane Helene’s devastating impact on the southeast, baselessly referred to “reports” that the federal government as well as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) were going “out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.”

“I would imagine that does a huge disservice to people working together and scares the bejesus out of others when they believe it,” Cavuto said.

Buttigieg flagged his concerns over another false claim, pushed by the former president, that those impacted by Hurricane Helene would only be eligible for $750 in relief money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“You know, what if somebody hears that, they believe it and then they don’t apply for more aid which they could absolutely qualify for. So you know, there are real costs and real consequences to that misinformation,” said Buttigieg before praising those on both sides of the aisle who have criticized the claims.

“Donald Trump said that about North Carolina. Republicans not getting help. Democrats getting help. That was Donald Trump,” Cavuto later added.

Cavuto closed the interview by noting that the aid is not “a one-shot, that’s all” situation as its money FEMA provides upfront to survivors of the storms.

“It’s a way for people to get hands on cash they desperately need, not the only money they will ever get or hope to get,” said the anchor.

Cavuto’s criticism arrived on the same day that President Joe Biden called on Trump to “get a life, man” over his hurricane response lies including his FEMA aid claim.

At least eight people have died and over three million people have lost power as a result of Hurricane Milton after it made landfall in Florida late Wednesday.

Related...