Bull rider injured during rodeo at South Florida Fairgrounds
A bull rider was injured on Saturday afternoon during a rodeo event at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
A bull rider was injured on Saturday afternoon during a rodeo event at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
The former Los Angeles Lakers point guard died on May 4
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
Who won at WWE Clash at the Castle? See what happened in the WWE premium live event from Scotland.
Not everyone shares the love for the course, which is hosting this week's 2024 U.S. Open
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The victim was struck by the beach patrol vehicle as she sat on the beach. She later died at a local hospital from her injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
The 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order star was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
Many have waxed lyrical about the might of Pinehurst No. 2 across its 117-year history, but on Friday the North Carolina course received perhaps its greatest appraisal yet: it made Scottie Scheffler look human.
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
The World War II mystery of what happened to a Finnish passenger plane after it was shot down over the Baltic Sea by Soviet bombers appears to finally be solved more than eight decades later. The plane was carrying American and French diplomatic couriers in June 1940 when it was downed just days before Moscow annexed the Baltic states. All nine people on board the plane were killed, including the two-member Finnish crew and the seven passengers — an American diplomat, two French, two Germans, a Swede and a dual Estonian-Finnish national.
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Canada's Bianca Andreescu continued her comeback from injury with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan in quarterfinal action Friday at the Libema Open.
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.