Cute Moment Bulldog and Baby Boy Join Forces to Beg Mom For a Bite of Burger

Adorable interspecies siblings showed off their standing skills as they vied for food and attention from Mom, video filmed in early September shows.

Eight-month-old Cameron, a human boy, and his “sister” Marbella, a French bulldog, both pawed at mom Emily Pollack, begging for a bite of her salmon burger in the family’s New York apartment.

Pollack told Storyful the pair have been “inseparable” since Cameron was born. “Marbella (aka Marbles) has taught Cam everything he needs to know.”

Though ostensibly rivals, Cameron and Marbella are seen in the video pausing their pursuit to share sweet kisses. Credit: Emily Pollack via Storyful

