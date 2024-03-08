Bullied 14-year-old killed herself ‘after delays in NHS mental health help’

Bella Greer had been left upset on the day of her death because of an undisclosed matter with a pupil at Saint Bede's Catholic High School in Lytham - SWNS

A “jovial” 14-year-old girl who was bullied at school killed herself following delays in NHS help from mental health services, an inquest heard.

Blackpool Coroner’s Court heard Bella Greer was found by her mother Sarah on October 5 last year after going upstairs to invite her daughter for some cake at around 6pm.

Bella had been left upset on the day of her death because of an undisclosed matter with a pupil at Saint Bede’s Catholic High School in Lytham, the court heard.

But a friend said she seemed to have “shrugged it off” as she was known to do and she was also noted as having a “jovial and happy” personality.

Coroner Louise Rae read out statements that painted Bella as a positive young person, who showed no obvious signs of depression.

But the coroner said she had been a victim of bullying from a young age and had moved from Lytham High School because of the way the pupils treated her.

The court heard that the unpleasant behaviour towards “sweet” and “generous” Bella started again at her new school.

She had then gone to see her doctor with her mother to get help with her mental health just under a month before her death.

The court heard Bella had been referred for an urgent mental health assessment by her GP on September 12, 2023.

However, the referral had not been received as it had gone to the wrong email address.

On September 14, a member of the Adverse Childhood Experiences team helped Bella to complete a self-referral.

This was again marked urgent, meaning it should have triggered a triage review within 48 hours and an assessment within two weeks.

However, it wasn’t triaged until October 3 because of “staff deficits”, the court heard.

A letter from Bella's mother was read at the inquest in which she said her daughter had enjoyed a 'really happy day' out with her sister and showed no signs that she was planning to end her life the following day - SWNS

A letter from Bella’s mother sent to police was read at the inquest, where she said her daughter had enjoyed a “really happy day” with her sister on October 4.

They had been out for food and Bella had been dancing around with no signs that she was planning to end her life the following day, it said.

Her mother stressed that she did not believe Bella’s actions were a deliberate attempt to end her life, but a cry for help.

A statement by Det Insp Montgomery, the senior investigating officer who took over the case on October 6 described how Bella had left a note that referred to “typical teenage girl” problems.

The officer said this included an incident with another pupil who had upset her.

Det Insp Montgomery added there was no evidence of any pre-planning.

But the coroner ruled that as Bella left a note it was evidence that she had intended to end her life.

NHS: Bella’s death regrettable

Ursula Martin, chief strategy and improvement officer at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, called Bella’s death “regrettable”.

She said: “We fully acknowledge the conclusion reached by HM Coroner into the death of Isabella Greer and I would like to extend our condolences to her family.

“The safety of those in our care is our utmost priority and the death of any patient while under any of our services will always be regrettable.

“Following Isabella’s death we carried out a detailed investigation into care delivery concerns, which identified triage and communication issues between teams.

“We take the findings very seriously, they offer us an opportunity to learn lessons so we can endeavour to do everything to try to prevent similar issues occurring.

“We have addressed the issues highlighted through enhanced training and reviewed communication protocols.

“Once again, our heartfelt sympathies go to Isabella’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Last month a coroner warned that the school which teenager Mia Janin attended had failed to address gender-based bullying at the institution three years on from her suicide.

“Creative and kind” Mia had taken her own life following “hostile” bullying from boys at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in London school in 2021.

Coroner Tony Murphy condemned the school for a lack of systemic changes after the 14-year-old’s suicide and warned that more girls at at the school are at risk of suicide as gender-based bullying has continued.

While JFS claimed it has implemented a “complete overhaul” following Mia’s death, Mr Murphy found the initiatives had not done enough to make female pupils feel safe.