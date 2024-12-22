Bullseye viewers say constant clapping is 'ruining' reboot

"This is why the classics should be left in the past," read one social media complaint.

ITV1's rebooted darts-themed gameshow Bullseye aired its Christmas special on Sunday, 22 December, but viewers were left annoyed by the constant clapping within the sound mix.

Fronted by Freddie Flintoff in his major return to primetime TV - the ex-cricketer suffered severe injuries whilst shooting a driving sequence for Top Gear back in 2022 and needed to take a lengthy period of time off work - the festive episode saw three teams of two throwing arrows at the board and answering questions to build up their prize pot.

It was all fun and games in the studio, hampered by unnecessary mechanical audience clapping at any given interval.

Canned clapping proved to be a sore point for fans watching at home (ITV1 screenshot)

Over on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), one verdict read: "@ITV The new #Bullseye show, really looked forward to this, however, please please please if you do another can you stop the compulsory clapping by the audience. So annoying!"

"I get there would be an applause for answering a question right, but why are the audience clapping them for selecting the category before the dart is thrown at the board?" asked another fan, before a third went on to quip: "Needs more clapping..."

Fan complaints over the audio didn't end there, either...

Clapping every five seconds must be exhausting #Bullseye — ❤🦁🇺🇦🇳🇬🇬🇧J🇬🇧🇳🇬🇺🇦🦁❤ (@MissLionHeart) December 22, 2024

The over top clapping is starting to grind on me, not needed and not necessary every minute! #Bullseye pic.twitter.com/CfTd4dxDPE — Kevin Ticehurst (@Brightonfan) December 22, 2024

#bullseye the clapping is too loud and too much.. it's ruining it! — jessly (@jessicaisweasel) December 22, 2024

What’s with the clapping every time someone moves?! This is why the classics should be left in the past 🤷‍♀️🙄🫣#Bullseye pic.twitter.com/lcvt7VTbcv — Di Taylor (@Di2409) December 22, 2024

Quite liking the reboot of #Bullseye so far.



Only gripe is the clapping every give seconds, cut it out please. — Conor Wells (@CWells_155074) December 22, 2024

The clapping drives me mad #Bullseye — 🎄🎁🎅 Diane Carey (@diCarey6) December 22, 2024

This new bullseye is actually alright but what’s with the over excessive use of everyone clapping every 30 seconds?



It’s really annoying and completely unnecessary.#bullseye — Andy Mich (@MrAndyMich) December 22, 2024

Watching the new Bullseye there is more annoying clapping than dart throwing .#Bullseye — 💕✨🌟Sparkles 🌟✨💕 (@amaya_sparkle) December 22, 2024

What else did fans think of Bullseye?

Professional darts player Luke Littler stopped by the studio (ITV1 screenshot)

Meanwhile, World No. 4 darts sensation Luke Littler (who is just 17 years old) stopped by the Bullseye studio to help the contestants boost their winnings.

This guest appearance somehow transformed into another bone of contention for those watching at home, with many people thinking the programme overindulged Littler throughout the episode.

"They're milking Luke Littler in this," was one comment on X.

A second writer pointed out: "Luke looks embarrassed with this OTT fawning."

Bullseye airs on ITV1.