Bullseye star Tony Green dies aged 85

Tony Green (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Tony Green, the darts commentator and star of ITV’s Bullseye, has died aged 85 after a “long battle with Alzheimer’s”.

Green’s death was announced by the official Bullseye Facebook page in a statement that read: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and much loved colleague Mr Tony Green.

“Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony’s family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

“Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you.

“You will be missed our dear friend.”

