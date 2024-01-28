Bully XL puppy saved after owner dies

All American bully XL dogs need to be registered by 31 January

An American bully XL puppy has been saved after being at risk of being put down when his owner died.

The breed can no longer be rehomed by rescue centres due to new legislation and Simba would have been euthanised if no one had stepped forward to save him.

However, a friend of the puppy's late owner decided to take responsibility for him, as he "couldn't face the thought of him being put to sleep".

Wolverhampton animal rescue Wings and Paws is now supporting the man with the cost of registering 18-week-old Simba.

His new owner contacted the charity for help after deciding to take the puppy on.

A volunteer from Wings and Paws said: "This incredibly kind man had been looking after Simba since mid December while his friend was unwell and has made the huge commitment to keep him.

"As an animal lover himself, he couldn't face the thought of him being put to sleep, as he can't be rehomed now."

All American bully XL dogs need to be registered by 31 January in accordance with legislation introduced on New Year's Eve.

To get a Certificate of Exemption, allowing owners to keep their bully XLs, owners need to get insurance, neuter their dog, and pay a fee of £92.40.

Wings and Paws said: "Sadly though, the cost of getting Simba exempted at such short notice is not something he was expecting and he has come to us for help as the 31 January deadline is fast approaching.

"So of course we're going to help. As Simba is only a baby we don't need to worry about neutering just yet, but he'll need insuring, microchipping and his exemption paying and applying for."

Supporting owners

The charity said it would be splitting the costs with the owner and supporting him through the process of the application.

Since the new legislation was enforced, Wings and Paws said it had has financially supported the owners of seven bully XL dogs with the cost of registering them, and have assisted two other owners with the paperwork needed to register them.

Story continues

The new legislation was announced by Rishi Sunak after several people were killed by bully XLs, including Ian Price in Stonnall, near Walsall.

Some campaigners have said banning the breed is not the answer and have called for a complete overhaul of the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk