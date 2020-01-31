Here Are a Bunch of Stylish Jersey Outfits to Copy for Your Super Bowl Party

From Cosmopolitan

So you got tickets to the game. Good times ahead! Only problem? Figuring out how to rep your team while also looking good for the ‘gram. If you’re someone who can easily pull off a jersey, congrats! Happy for you. But if you feel like a little kid in an ill-fitting T-ball uniform anytime you put on sports merch, let us help. Lucky for you, the brave souls (aka celebrities and style bloggers) who came before us have been there, done that and left us some great outfit inspo to copy. Whether you’re headed to a Super Bowl party or you’ve got court-side seats at a basketball game, if you want to wear the jersey of your favorite team or player without looking like you're wearing activewear, try one of these 15 stylish ways to wear a jersey.





A Baseball Jersey With Jeans and Sneakers

We'll start off simple with this classic look from Hannah Brown. Sometimes you don't need to overthink it; a pair of jeans, white, sneaks, and a baseball cap is all your outfit needs.

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images More

A Football Jersey With Statement Boots

But for those times that you do want be over the top, go with a printed coat and tall statement boots in your team's colors. Bonus points if you have a fanny pack to match (they're much more practical for a game than a handbag anyway).









A Basketball Jersey Layered Over a Hoodie

If the arm holes are too low for comfort, layer it. Kendall looks cool and cozy at the same time in her 76ers jersey with a tie-dye hoodie and white pants.

Photo credit: Mitchell Leff - Getty Images More

A Soccer Jersey With Track Pants

You don't realize just how sporty this outfit is until you break it all down—a soccer jersey with tear-away track pants and platform sneakers. It's athleisure at its finest.

Photo credit: Matthew Sperzel - Getty Images More

Story continues