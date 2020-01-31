Here Are a Bunch of Stylish Jersey Outfits to Copy for Your Super Bowl Party

So you got tickets to the game. Good times ahead! Only problem? Figuring out how to rep your team while also looking good for the ‘gram. If you’re someone who can easily pull off a jersey, congrats! Happy for you. But if you feel like a little kid in an ill-fitting T-ball uniform anytime you put on sports merch, let us help. Lucky for you, the brave souls (aka celebrities and style bloggers) who came before us have been there, done that and left us some great outfit inspo to copy. Whether you’re headed to a Super Bowl party or you’ve got court-side seats at a basketball game, if you want to wear the jersey of your favorite team or player without looking like you're wearing activewear, try one of these 15 stylish ways to wear a jersey.
A Baseball Jersey With Jeans and Sneakers
We'll start off simple with this classic look from Hannah Brown. Sometimes you don't need to overthink it; a pair of jeans, white, sneaks, and a baseball cap is all your outfit needs.
A Football Jersey With Statement Boots
But for those times that you do want be over the top, go with a printed coat and tall statement boots in your team's colors. Bonus points if you have a fanny pack to match (they're much more practical for a game than a handbag anyway).
A Basketball Jersey Layered Over a Hoodie
If the arm holes are too low for comfort, layer it. Kendall looks cool and cozy at the same time in her 76ers jersey with a tie-dye hoodie and white pants.
A Soccer Jersey With Track Pants
You don't realize just how sporty this outfit is until you break it all down—a soccer jersey with tear-away track pants and platform sneakers. It's athleisure at its finest.
A Football Jersey and Warm Layers
You might think it's impossible to rep your team while staying warm and looking cute all at once. But, ladies and gents, this is how it's done. With a printed puffy coat, warm pants, winter boots, and furry trapper hat, you can check all three outfit requirements off your list.
A Basketball Jersey With Heeled Booties
Sometimes all you need are the right shoes to take your outfit from basic to badass. These heeled sneaker boots are perfect for the occasion.
A Hockey Jersey Over a Sweater
If you need to layered up to stay warm at the hockey rink, take a cue from Gigi and Bella and slip a hoodie or a half-zip on underneath. Style tip: If your jersey's too long, French tuck the front into your jeans.
A Basketball Jersey Dress With Tights
The cool thing about basketball jerseys? Sometimes they're long enough to double as dresses. Put on a pair of black tights underneath just in case, and you've got yourself an outfit that's as comfortable as it is cute.
A Baseball Jersey and Blazer
What's the best way to wear a T-shirt jersey? With a blazer, cropped jeans, and a pair of sick shoes à la Kate Upton in her Astros top.
A Soccer Jersey and Faux-Fur Coat
When it's styled with patent healed booties and a mid-length faux-fur coat, you almost forget it's a soccer jersey.
A Hockey Jersey and Beret
Why wouldn't you wear a beret that matches your team's colors? It's called le fashion, look it up.
A Baseball Jersey and Khaki Pants
A baseball jersey cardigan and khakis sounds like the ultimate dad uniform, but when styled with lots of chunky gold jewelry and a crossbody bag like Dua Lipa in her Toronto Blue Jays sweater, nothing about it says "middle-aged man."
A Football Jersey and All White Everything
When it doubt, go with a head-to-toe monochrome look in your team's colors. It's super easy, but it looks like you tried.
A Baseball Jersey With Boots and a Biker Shorts
A baseball jersey and biker shorts never sounded so wrong but looked so right. Throw a jacket on over the top and some matching Doc Martens and boom. You'll be the coolest-looking person at dollar hotdog night.
A Vintage Football Jersey With Metallic Skirt
If you're the kind of person who loves sparkly things and just don't feel right in a pair of jeans (didn't mean to rhyme there, but I'll take it), throw on a metallic midi skirt with your jersey instead. Think Carrie Bradshaw takes the Giants game.
You Might Also Like