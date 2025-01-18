Bundle up! Temperatures expected to plummet Saturday night as polar vortex moves into area

If you're going outside over the next week, be sure to bundle up. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures and some flurries as a polar vortex moves through southern Ontario. (Kate Bueckert/CBC - image credit)

Find your tuque and mittens — you're going to need them.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout southern Ontario, including Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County, throughout the day Saturday as a polar vortex moves down into the area.

Steven Flisfeder is a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada who says people will want to bundle up when going outside for the next several days.

"Saturday night into Sunday, you'll start to see those temperatures drop," he told CBC News in an interview.

"Those are going to drop to around the –10 C to –15 C range Saturday into Sunday morning and it's not going to rise much above –10 C through Sunday. So it's really a much longer period of cold that we're expecting."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a polar vortex is an area of very cold temperatures that originate in the Arctic.

"It's always present throughout the year, but it becomes a bit more pronounced through the winter. And depending on how the air flow streams are forecasted to flow, it can sometimes be pulled as far south as Ontario, sometimes even farther south," he said.

Limit time outdoors if possible

People in the region should expect a prolonged period of very cold temperatures, he warned.

"If you expect to be outside for any period of time, you should really be thinking about bundling up, wearing layers, wearing hats, mitts, scarves, anything you can think of to protect exposed skin," Flisfeder said.

"If you can limit your time outside or outdoors, that's even better. The longer you're outside, the longer the exposure and the higher the risk."

People walk in downtown Kitchener, Ont., as snow falls on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Extreme cold warnings are issued by the Region of Waterloo when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach –30° C for at least two hours. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted Environment and Climate Change Canada will issue an extreme cold warning when the temperature or wind chill hits –30 C or lower.

The Region of Waterloo will also issue an extreme cold warning when the temperature or wind chill is expected to reach –30° C for at least two hours.

Region of Waterloo Public Health reminds people on its website that exposed skin can freeze in as little as 10 minutes.

"Exposure to these temperatures and wind chill may result in frostbite or hypothermia," public health says.

The region's website has a list of warming centres where people can go if needed. A new overnight warming space also opened in Kitchener on Friday at 298 Lawrence Ave. It is being run by the region and Thresholds Supports, a non-profit mental health and housing provider. It will be open daily from 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH | How does climate change affect the polar vortex?:

Forecast

The Environment Canada forecast for the next few days:

Saturday: High of 0 C during the day, falling to –7 C throughout the afternoon with a wind chill of –12 C. Cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of –12 C overnight.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of –9C. Flurries continue into the evening with an overnight low of –1C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high of –13 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high of –15 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries and a high of –13 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of –7 C.

Flisfeder says the average high for this time of year in Waterloo region is closer to –3 C, so Thursday's temperature is not going to be getting to the seasonal norm, "but relative to the days prior, it's going to definitely feel like a warm up."