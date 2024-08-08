Bunnie XO Recalls 'Death Scare' Being Misdiagnosed with Brain Aneurysm: 'I Cried for 3 Days'

The model and podcaster — whose mother had an aneurysm — said it was “one of my biggest fears coming to fruition”

Taylor Hill/WireImage Podcaster and model Bunnie XO.

Bunnie Xo shared on a recent episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast that she was misdiagnosed with an aneurysm, calling it a "death scare"

The model, whose mother survived a ruptured aneurysm, called it "one of her biggest fears"

She shared that the misdiagnosis shifted her perception on life

Model and podcaster Bunnie Xo shared a recent, and devastating, health scare — or as she called it, a “death scare.”

On the August 8 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 44-year-old shared that she’d been struggling with headaches, which prompted her to seek medical care.

“I noticed that it was kinda, like, after I would eat certain foods. I don't know if it was, like, high in salts or something because I don't eat bad.”

She added, “I literally live a very f—king boring life and diet because I'm trying so hard to just rewind all the ... drug-induced trauma I did to my body, and alcohol trauma I did to my body growing up.”

Both Bunnie and her husband Jelly Roll have been open about their recovery journeys.

John Shearer/Getty Jelly Roll with Bunnie Xo

Bunnie (real name: Alyssa DeFord) said she’s always had a fear of aneurysms. “My mom had an aneurysm, and it ruptured. And she almost died.”

As the Mayo Clinic explains, an aneurysm “is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. An aneurysm often looks like a berry hanging on a stem.”

The clinic adds, “a ruptured aneurysm is a very serious condition, typically causing a severe headache.”

Related: Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie Xo Are Taking Steps to Welcome Baby via Surrogate

“I've been getting MRIs done on my head since I was a f—ing teenager,” Bunnie shared, adding that when her friend sent her a TikTok about aneurysms, “my body reacted to that TikTok crazily.”

“I might have accidentally manifested it because I had a panic attack,” she said, adding that she reached out to her doctor at 2 a.m. to get an MRI and find the source of her headaches.

But the results came in and she was told, "They think they might have found an aneurysm on your carotid artery.”

Bunnie called it “one of my biggest fears coming to fruition.”

“I'm in a higher percentile of rupturing because my mom had one,” she said, and the National Institue of Health confirms that “a family history of aneurysm rupture suggests a higher risk of rupture for aneurysms detected in family members.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“There was just so many things that went through my mind. And I instantly just hit my knees and started praying. I bawled my eyes out. I cried so hard, I pulled a muscle in my neck,” she said. “I cried for three days.”

“And I can't sleep. I haven't slept. I'm sweating so bad. I have diarrhea. I'm just, like, so freaked out and stressed out,” she said, sharing that she went in for another scan.

This time, the results, she said, were “a two-millimeter aneurysm on your carotid artery,” which are a pair of arteries located on the either side of the neck.

Bunnie xo/Instagram Bunnie Xo speaks on her podcast, 'Dumb Blonde'

Bunnie said she went in to see a neurologist, and that’s when she got the news that it, in fact, wasn’t an aneurysm.

“He said, ‘I wish you had an aneurysm so I could fix your headaches.’ And I was just like, ’Hey, homie. Slow your roll.’ I was like, ‘I'm good.’ “

She also followed up with a vascular surgeon, who said, “There is nothing wrong with you.”

Related: Bunnie Xo Recalls the First Time She Laid Eyes on Husband Jelly Roll: 'What Is This Man?'

Bunnie was told, “ ‘I am clearing you.' He said, ‘It's a blood vessel that matches on the other side of your carotid artery on the other end.’ And he said, ‘This was just one of these things where I get to deliver good news.’ He said, ‘If you wanna go play tackle football, you can.’ ”

“So that was how the last, you know, eight days of my life have been, guys. And I just wanna tell you that it made me appreciate life so much. And, like, I know it sounds dramatic, but … it just really made me realize that, like, none of this s— f—ing matters, man.“

“Family and the people that you love and the people that you surround yourself with every day is all that f—ing matters, dude,” she said, adding, “I snuggled up so much to my husband these past few days."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.